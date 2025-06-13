West Africa: President's Directive to Halt Shutdown of 62 Radio Stations Commendable

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) finds Ghanaian President's intervention to halt a media regulator's broadcast suspension order for 62 radio stations both refreshing and commendable.

We also welcome the Ministry of Communications' announcement of a 30-day grace period for the affected stations to regularise their licensing status, following the President's intervention.

In a public notice issued on June 12, the National Communications Authority (NCA) ordered the 62 stations to suspend broadcasting, following a directive from the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Hon. Sam Nartey George. The directive mandated the NCA to enforce sanctions against stations found non-compliant with media regulations following an audit.

According to the media regulator, the affected stations violated the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), and its accompanying regulations (L.I. 1991), falling into four categories: operating with expired authorisations despite directives to cease operations; continuing to broadcast after notices of revocation for failure to set up within the permitted timeframe; failure to pay full authorisation fees after receiving provisional authorisation; and failure to meet conditions for final authorisation despite partial payment of fees.

However, hours after the NCA's order was issued, President John Mahama intervened. In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Hon. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the President emphasised that radio stations serve as important avenues for free expression, and shutting them down is tantamount to depriving citizens of an important avenue to partake in national discourse.

The MFWA acknowledges the legal authority of the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Ministry of Communications to enforce broadcasting regulations and also that media outlets must comply with all legal and regulatory obligations.

However, the practice of new governments assuming office, initiating audits, and issuing abrupt shutdown notices is problematic. Following an audit, the appropriate approach should be to notify defaulting stations, engage them in dialogue, and agree on a clear, reasonable compliance timeline. Abrupt closures only risk denying citizens access to vital information, shrinking civic space, and restricting freedom of expression, concerns rightly echoed by President Mahama.

This is not the first time such actions have raised public concern. In 2019, we spoke out against the closure of several stations widely viewed as aligned with opposition voices. A similar pattern emerged in February 2025, when seven stations were shut down under questionable circumstances.

The MFWA will continue to monitor the situation keenly for subsequent developments. Meanwhile, we call on all affected radio stations to take steps to fulfil their outstanding licensing and operational obligations.