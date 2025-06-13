Ghana: Health Minister Addresses Parliament On Long-Term Measures to Address Rising Monkey Pox Cases

In an address to Parliament, the Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, emphasized the growing concern over the re-emergence of monkeypox in the country.

He recalled that Ghana recorded its first cases during the 2022 global outbreak, confirming 128 cases and four deaths between 2022 and 2023.

An additional five cases were reported in 2024. Zunotic diseases such as Monkeypox, he noted, remain a significant global public health concern.

The current outbreak began on May 13, 2025, with two confirmed cases identified in the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.

As of June 9, a total of 85 cases have been recorded across 10 regions and 30 districts, greater Accra, Western, and Western North regions are most affected.

According to the Minister, the government responded promptly with a structured, multiple approach at all levels.

This approach includes improved coordination, enhanced surveillance, strengthened laboratory services, effective case management, risk communication, and the activation of public health emergency teams.

"These teams are fully operational, ensuring the availability of essential logistics such as personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect frontline health workers "he stated.

The Minister attributed the rise in monkey pox case detection to better surveillance systems, expanded testing capacity, and rigorous contact tracing.

However, he warned that to sustain this progress, it is vital to replenish essential laboratory supplies.

To further control the spread of the disease, the Ghana Health Service, in collaboration with key stakeholders, has intensified public education efforts.

Through partnerships with civil society organizations (CSOs), non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and the media, preventive messages are being amplified nationwide.

"Mr. Speaker," the Minister stated, "while we address the current outbreak, we are also laying the groundwork for long-term preparedness."

These long-term measures include building capacity, pre-positioning logistics, sustaining integrated surveillance, exploring innovative financing mechanisms, and considering targeted vaccination for high-risk groups.

The Health Minister respectively urged the Members of Parliament to support ongoing efforts by promoting key preventive messages and supporting health directorates within their constituencies.

He concluded that "I wish to assure this honorable house and the people of Ghana that the health sector remains fully committed to containing this outbreak."