West Africa: Ecowas Marks 50th Year Anniversary

13 June 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has celebrated its Golden Jubilee in Addis Ababa.

The 50th year anniversary of ECOWAS was celebrated under the theme "Stronger Together for a Brighter Future."

The golden jubilee is said to provide a moment to look back on five decades of co-operation, and more crucially, to map a path forward in an era fraught with uncertainty.

Formed in May 1975, ECOWAS has long been hailed as one of Africa's more cohesive and functional regional blocs.

Over the years, it has helped facilitate trade, mobility, and political dialogue across West Africa.

