Africa: How Technology Is Helping African Countries Fight Malaria From the Skies

Kenya - A new initiative is using AI-powered drones to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding grounds in Ghana and Sierra Leone, in a bid to prevent malaria outbreaks.

At dawn in Busia County, western Kenya, 10-year-old Angela Wanjiru lies motionless on a wooden bench in front of a rural dispensary. Her fever is high, and her mother anxiously fans her with a creased piece of cardboard. This is Angela's third malaria attack in three months, a deadly cycle that is well known to families in this mosquito-infested region.

Kenya sees more than 5 million malaria cases per year - and 12,000 deaths from the disease. Malaria continues to be one of the biggest obstacles to child survival and economic productivity in sub-Saharan Africa.

But in some parts of the region, a quiet revolution is in the air - quite literally.

In Ghana and Sierra Leone, drone technology is being used to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding grounds before outbreaks erupt.

These drones, powered by artificial intelligence-enabled cameras, patrol fields, wetlands and riverbanks. They scan for standing water where mosquitoes lay eggs.

When an infestation location is found, the drones deposit larvicide at the infestation point before the insects even hatch.

'We could end the cycle'

This initiative, introduced by governments and local partners with support from Japanese start-up SORA Technology, is already showing good results.

SORA Technology co-founder and CEO Yosuke Kaneko says the idea came out of his own experiences in Africa. "I was shocked at how many children still die from malaria, which can be prevented and cured. We thought that if we could add AI and aerial monitoring to the mix, we could end the cycle."

He added: "Drones allow us to access areas that health personnel often have difficulty reaching in a timely manner, safely and with accuracy that does make a real difference."

Kaneko says his team works in close proximity with ministries of health, community leadership and local drone pilots. "The technology only works if the people it's supposed to help trust it. That's why training locals and building capacity in-country is at the core of what we do."

Prevention rather than cure

Dr. Margaret Njeri, an epidemiologist in Nairobi, sees this initiative as a breakthrough. "We've relied on bed nets and medication for decades. Those are still important, but they're not enough. This kind technology is what we've been seeking."

Africa accounts for more than 90 percent of global malaria deaths, with young children the most vulnerable. Despite progress in reducing transmission over the past two decades, rising resistance to drugs and insecticides is forcing a rethink in strategy.

Malaria policy advisor Dr. Peter Okeke, who is based in Abuja, believes the drone model can be replicated across the African continent. "It's smart prevention - cheaper than treatment, more humane than reacting to outbreaks and, ultimately, more sustainable."

Faith Atieno, a community health volunteer in Homa Bay County, western Kenya, has witnessed the devastating impact of malaria on children in her community - like Angela.

"We've heard how valuable these drones are proving in other African countries. If we had them here, I am sure that we could save many lives," she says. "It's not just about technology. It's about giving our children a better chance."