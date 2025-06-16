Nigeria: Govt Unveils IDPs Resettlement City As Displaced Persons Hit Over 6 Million

16 June 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

The Federal Government has inaugurated a new resettlement city for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees in the Yar-Kande community of Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The project, constructed by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs, was named after the First Lady of the country, Sen Oluremi Tinubu.

While inaugurating the project, Mrs Tinubu, in her remarks, said the event represented the progress in the national efforts to restore hope, dignity, safety and patriotism to concerned Nigerians who were displaced from their homes.

"I am pleased to witness the resettlement of 40 households, comprising 239 individuals, into a safe and dignified environment.

"This development reaffirms the commitment of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which aims to enhance social welfare programmes for all Nigerians," she said.

Mrs Tinubu also praised the Federal Commissioner NCFRMI, Tijjani Ahmed, for including empowerment and skill acquisition as part of the project.

"I am glad to learn that 100 hectares of farmland have been secured for the families to cultivate for food and income.

"It is encouraging to hear that the resettlement city is equipped with greenhouses, vocational training centres, a police station, a church and a mosque, and would help the families to settle down and be independent," she said.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, while promising to replicate the initiative across the country, said that the gesture was indeed a renewed hope for the displaced persons.

Speaking at the event, NCFRMI's federal commissioner, Tijani Ahmed, said that an estimated 6.1 million individuals remain displaced across Nigeria, underscoring the urgent need to expand their interventions.

"The growing number of returnee migrants, many of whom embarked on dangerous irregular journeys in search of better opportunities, further heightens the gravity of the situation.

"Disturbing reports continue to emerge of women and children taking refuge in unsafe places, such as market stalls, abandoned buildings, and infamous settlements. These realities can call for bold and immediate measures,' he said.

He, therefore, called for support to replicate and scale the resettlement model nationwide in order to ensure that no one is left behind.

