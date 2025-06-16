Somalia's Defence Ministry Details Successful Offensive Against Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu, June 16 — Somalia's State Minister of Defence, Omar Ali, on Sunday provided details on a successful military operation targeting Al-Shabaab militants in the Lower Shabelle region.

Dubbed "Operation Silent Storm," the offensive resulted in the capture of several Al-Shabaab fighters alive and the seizure of a large cache of weapons, according to the minister.

The Ministry of Defence praised the bravery of the Somali National Army (SNA) and African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) forces, describing the operation as a strategic effort to liberate the country from remaining Al-Shabaab strongholds.

The statement comes amid a surge in attacks by Al-Shabaab in recent months, including the capture of Adan Yabaal, a key city in the Middle Shabelle region, as well as other nearby areas in Middle Shabelle and the Hiran region.

Somalia faces the persistent threat of Al-Shabaab while grappling with an electoral dispute, with the mandate of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud set to expire in 11 months.

"Operation Silent Storm marks a significant step in our ongoing fight against terrorism," Ali said.