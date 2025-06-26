Somalia: Operation 'Silent Storm' - Somali Army and Local Forces Reclaim Key Strongholds in Middle Shabelle

Middle Shabelle, Somalia - In a strategic breakthrough in the fight against terrorism, the Somali National Army (SNA), in close coordination with allied local forces, has successfully liberated two vital areas--Masajid Ali Gudud and Geelgub--in the Middle Shabelle region from the grip of Al-Shabaab militants. The coordinated assault, part of a broader counterterrorism campaign dubbed "Operation Silent Storm," is being hailed as a decisive blow to the remaining Khawarij elements entrenched in central Somalia.

The dawn offensive was launched early Monday and executed with what military officials described as "surgical precision." According to Sheikh Abuukar Macalin, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, the operation specifically targeted residual militant cells that had been disrupting civilian life and posing threats to regional stability."A blessed operation named Silent Storm was conducted by our forces and local allies to clear out the remnants of the Khawarij," said Sheikh Abuukar during a press briefing. "The operation has been successful, and the enemy has been driven from Masajid Ali Gudud and Geelgub."

The offensive involved a joint task force made up of elite SNA units and local militias allied with the federal government. These community-based militias have been crucial in recent months, offering critical intelligence and geographical familiarity that has strengthened the national effort against terrorism.

No casualties were reported among the allied forces, a testament to the planning and precision of the operation. Post-combat efforts are already underway, with engineering teams conducting mine clearance operations to eliminate the threat of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and ensure civilian safety.

Middle Shabelle is a strategic corridor in central Somalia. Restoring security there has been a priority for the Somali government due to the area's location between Mogadishu and other contested regions in Hirshabelle State. By reclaiming Masajid Ali Gudud and Geelgub, the government reasserts territorial control over a zone long exploited by Al-Shabaab for recruitment and attacks.

Operation Silent Storm follows a string of recent offensives aimed at flushing out Al-Shabaab strongholds across Galmudug, Hirshabelle, and parts of Southwest State. The Somali government--backed by local fighters and international partners--has ramped up counterinsurgency operations in response to renewed threats and escalated attacks on both military and civilian targets.

This liberation effort is also part of the broader national stabilization strategy, where retaken areas are quickly followed by governance efforts, humanitarian access, and infrastructure recovery.