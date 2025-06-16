Africa: All of Africa Today - June 16, 2025

At Least 100 People Killed in Armed Attack in Nigeria

At least 100 people were killed in an overnight attack in Benue State. Herders and farmers have been fighting over access to land and water, resulting in widespread displacement and food security threats. Amnesty International confirmed the incident and called for Nigerian authorities to act swiftly to reduce the number of deadly attacks in the state. The organization warned that ongoing violence, largely affecting farming communities, has led to mass displacement and could threaten food security. President Bola Tinubu directed security chiefs to implement his earlier directive to bring lasting peace and security to Benue State.

Rwanda Receives 70 Rhinos in Historic Relocation Effort from South Africa

Rwandan officials oversaw the largest-ever relocation of rhinos to Rwanda, transporting 70 animals from South Africa. Rhino numbers had drastically decreased as a result of hunting and poaching, especially in Asia. Veterinary teams monitored the rhinos after the move to ensure their adaptation. South Africa's conservationists proved that dehorning is a cost-effective way to protect rhinos by reducing poaching by nearly 80% over seven years. Conservationists in South Africa have used dehorning to reduce poaching by nearly 80% over seven years, proving it's a cost-effective way to protect rhinos. According to the International Rhino Foundation, rhino poaching increased in Africa by 4% between 2022 and 2023, with at least 586 rhinos being poached in 2023. South Africa is home to most of the world's rhinos, including the critically endangered black rhino, and is a hotspot for poaching, driven by demand in Asia, where the horns are used in traditional medicine.

Kenya Destroys 6,000 Illicit Firearms in Strong Stance Against Crime

Kenya's President William Ruto reaffirmed his administration's commitment to combating insecurity and criminality, overseeing the destruction of more than 6,000 illicit firearms at the National Police Leadership Academy in Ngong'. The weapons were seized between 2022 and 2025 from criminal gangs, rogue security officers, and routes of smuggling, mostly in northern and urban Kenya. Ruto said their destruction sends a strong signal to arms traffickers and rogue operatives. He also called for sustained collaboration among East African nations to monitor borders and disrupt transnational arms flows.

Zimbabwe's Controversial 'Patriotic Act' Declared Unconstitutional

A High Court in Zimbabwe struck down provisions of the country's Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, commonly referred to as the "Patriotic Act," as unconstitutional. The Patriotic Act, which President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed into law in July 2023, contains overly broad provisions that make the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association a criminal offense. The law criminalized freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association by creating the offense of "willfully injuring the sovereignty and national interest of Zimbabwe," resulting in life imprisonment, the death penalty, citizenship loss, and voting bans. The Act had been criticized for threatening fundamental freedoms, leading to calls for its repeal.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Cape Town Safety Fears Drive School Exodus to Former White-Only Institutions

Fears of crime and gang violence in Cape Town's townships are forcing parents to make the difficult decision of sending their children on long daily commutes to former white-only schools in safer areas. Some schools in these communities are plagued by armed intrusions, extortion threats against teachers, and a lack of effective security. Despite the end of apartheid, massive inequalities persist in education, especially for black students in underresourced schools that suffer from overcrowding and violence. Families often relocated their children to schools with smaller classes and improved facilities because of the lack of opportunities and safety at school. Township schools continue to face teacher shortages, large class sizes, and limited funding, worsened by national Budget constraints.