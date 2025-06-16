Liberia: Senators Cite Poor Work Ethic Among Liberians for Surge in Foreign Hiring

Capitol Hill, Monrovia — Several Liberian senators have blamed what they describe as "poor work habits" among Liberian citizens for the increasing number of foreign nationals being hired across the country.

During a heated plenary debate on Tuesday, Senators Albert T. Chie, Edwin Melvin Snowe, and Amara M. Konneh said many companies prefer to employ foreign workers over Liberians due to concerns about discipline, work ethic, and reliability.

The debate followed revelations that the Ministry of Labor has issued more than 10,000 work permits to non-Liberians, raising alarm over the ministry's oversight and the broader implications for local employment.

Chie: Foreign Hiring Linked to Local Shortcomings

Grand Kru County Sen. Albert T. Chie, former Senate Pro Tempore, opened the discussion by citing repeated complaints from investors about Liberian workers' lack of dependability.

"We have highly qualified Liberian mechanics, yet investors pay ten times more to bring in foreign mechanics," Chie said. "That's not a choice made to waste money--it's about avoiding excuses like 'my tire's flat' or 'my daughter is sick."'

Chie said the issue is widely known among senators and warned that unless attitudes improve, companies will continue to recruit from neighboring countries such as Ghana and Sierra Leone.

"We can't advocate for jobs on one hand while our people chase them away with poor performance," he said. "No one wants to pay for poor service."

Snowe: Advocacy Must Be Matched with Effort

Bomi County Sen. Edwin Melvin Snowe supported Chie's remarks, noting that even local Liberians are hiring Burkinabè nationals to manage and build farms.

"We can't deny that we, too, hire foreigners," Snowe said. "We are advocating for Liberians to be hired, but they must also meet us halfway by showing discipline and commitment."

He criticized a mindset he sees among some Liberian employees who, once hired, act as though they own the company. "We need to change that mentality if we're serious about competing for these opportunities," he said.

Konneh: Workers Disappear After Payday

Gbarpolu County Sen. Amara M. Konneh also shared his experience as an employer, stating that many of his employees disappear after payday and only return when they've spent their earnings.

"We can't build a productive economy with that kind of behavior," Konneh said. "The same problems are affecting foreign businesses, which is why they're hiring their own people."

Konneh said businesses should not hesitate to fire underperforming employees and continue hiring until dependable workers are found.

"Businesses aren't charities," he said. "Their goal is profit--and poor performance threatens that."

He recommended that companies introduce mandatory orientation and training programs to instill professionalism.

"Fire the bad ones, train the good ones, and let's build a workforce that attracts investment, not drives it away," Konneh added.

Labor Ministry Under Scrutiny

The senators' remarks come amid growing criticism of the Ministry of Labor, which has issued more than 10,000 work permits to foreign nationals. Lawmakers expressed concern that the ministry appears to prioritize revenue generation over job opportunities for Liberians.

The Senate's Labor Committee is now pushing for increased oversight of the ministry and a renewed focus on improving workforce participation among Liberians--not just through policy, but through greater personal and professional responsibility.