Zimbabwe: Human Rights Violations Ease in May - Zanu-PF Still Tops Perpetrators' List- - Report

THE Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) reports a slight improvement in the country's human rights situation, with violations dropping by 10 percent in May 2025 compared to April 2025.

In a report released Saturday, the human rights watchdog documented 83 human rights violations across various areas, including during government-led food aid distribution, instances of political harassment, and restrictions on freedom of assembly and expression.

"In May 2025, the Zimbabwe Peace Project recorded a total of 83 human rights violations affecting 5,376 victims nationwide, a 10% decline from the violations recorded in May where 6,059 people were affected," part of the report reads.

"These violations included breaches of personal security, acts of intimidation and harassment, assault, political discrimination in the distribution of government-sponsored food aid, restrictions on freedoms of expression, assembly, and association, as well as limited access to social services.

"Other incidents included unjustified arrests, unlawful evictions, malicious damage to property, inhumane and degrading treatment, and restricted access to information."

For the second consecutive month, ZanuPF has been identified as the primary perpetrator of violence, followed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

Of the 5,376 people affected, 3,107 were female and 2,269 were male.

The report detailed some of the alleged perpetrators.

"Among the perpetrators, those affiliated with the ruling party, Zanu PF, accounted for 35.38%, followed by members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) at 13.77%.

"Other violators included local authorities (16.53%), government officials (11.44%), artisanal miners (5.93%), traditional leaders (6.14%), members of the MDC-Alliance (0.64%) and unaffiliated individuals (6.36%)."

Worryingly, members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) are also implicated, accounting for 0.21% of reported violations.

The report highlights that "other State security actors, particularly those mandated to protect the public, continue to feature prominently among perpetrators of human rights violations."

Despite these concerns, the ZPP expresses cautious optimism about the potential for future improvements.

It welcomed and embraced the opportunity to engage with the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission (ZICC) through its goodwill ambassador to promote a rights-based, accountable approach in security operations.

"We are hopeful that other implicated institutions will be open to such engagements, paving the way for lasting solutions to end impunity and foster sustainable peace in Zimbabwe," the report adds.

Geographically, Masvingo and Harare provinces recorded the highest number of violations in May, with 13 each.

Midlands followed closely with 12 violations, while Manicaland and Mashonaland West each documented 10.

Mashonaland Central experienced a significant decline, from 13 violations the previous month to just four in May.

Mashonaland East recorded nine violations, while both Matabeleland North and South recorded six breaches each.

ZPP commended the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) for highlighting "urgent issues needing government action," including collapsing public services, a shrinking civic space, and restrictive conditions.