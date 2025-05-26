Zimbabwe: Human Rights Defenders Worry Over Lack of Political Will to Resolve Gukurahundi Massacres, Commitment to Reparations, Justice for Victims

A HUMAN rights lobby group has called for the compensation and justice for Africans and their descendants, who have been victimised during slavery, colonialism and genocides, including the 1980s Gukurahundi in Zimbabwe that claimed an estimated 20,000 people.

To observe Africa Day, Crisis ln Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) spokesperson, Marvellous Kumalo said his organisation was strongly behind principles to promote truth-telling, reconciliation and healing.

"The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition joins progressive forces within the continent in amplifying calls for a global commitment to reparations and justice for Africans and people of African descent, who have been victims of past injustices that include genocide, slave trade, colonialism as well as apartheid.

"This year's Africa Day theme; 'Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations' signifies the importance of truth telling, reconciliation and healing for Africans and people of African descent in the wake of past injustices," said Kumalo.

He said the reparations are critical to address inequalities and injustices that resulted from the heinous acts of slavery, colonialism and apartheid hence our call for a renewed and firm global commitment.

"This calls for political will and genuine commitment to the reparations process- a genuine expectation from Africans and the People of African Descent.

"The reparation process, which should be aligned to the African Union (AU) frameworks on peace-building, development and global advocacy is critical in creating a just, peaceful and equitable world that respects and upholds the dignity of every person while addressing present dynamics to give Africa an equal footing at the global level.

"Engagement is thus key and African governments must be implored to ensure their citizens--directly and indirectly affected by past injustices--are able to reap benefits from the reparation process."

CiZC noted that it is incumbent for perpetrators of past injustices to initiate the reparation process and lead the globe towards a path of healing, reconciliation and justice.

"Financial compensation, economic empowerment, the return of stolen assets, social justice initiatives, cultural restoration, restorative justice and reforms aimed at addressing inequalities resulting from past injustices should also inform the reparation process," further noted CiZC.

Kumalo said the role of regional and continental bodies, including the church in negotiating the reparation process cannot be overemphasised.

"The Coalition reiterates the need for a comprehensive approach which calls for engagement with entities that benefitted from past injustices on Africa.

"The Coalition hereby makes a clarion call for collaboration between governments, civil society and regional organisations to create a system to compensate Africans and people of African descent for the enduring legacies of colonialism, slavery, apartheid and genocide.

"We acknowledge and applaud the statements from speakers at the Fourth Session of the United Nations (UN) Permanent Forum on African Descent in April 2025 to the effect that "calls for reparatory justice can no longer be ignored".

As Zimbabwe joined Africa and the rest of the world in commemorating Africa Day 2025, Kumalo said it is also important to reflect on progress in terms of addressing past injustices at the local level.

"The Coalition notes with concern the intransigence on the part of the Zimbabwean government in addressing past injustices that include the Gukurahundi massacres which led to the death of more than 20 000 civilians at the hands of the North Korean trained Fifth Brigade, political violence that resulted in the death and torture of opposition and civil society activists, Operation Murambatsvina, the August 2018 army shootings and the January 2019 shootings among various acts of state sponsored brutality.

"We implore the political leadership to show renewed and genuine commitment in moving the country towards a trajectory of truth telling, healing and reconciliation. This is critical for nationhood and ultimately development," he said.

"Of late we have witnessed cosmetic approaches in addressing past injustices and current and past efforts have turned out to be acts of mere politicking.

"Truth telling, engagement with victims, healing and compensation is critical in addressing past injustices and building a peaceful and prosperous Zimbabwe.

"There is also a need for serious policy reforms to address structural inequalities resulting from colonialism and post independence injustices such as the Gukurahundi massacres," CiZC noted.