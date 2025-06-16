Liberia Included On a List of 36 Countries for Potential Us Travel Ban - Foreign Minister Nyanti Says Government Is Engaging the Trump Administration On the Matter

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has included Liberia on a list of 36 countries whose citizens will be banned from travelling to the US according to a draft memo obtained by The Washington Post, a U.S. media outlet.

The memo "signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and sent Saturday to U.S. diplomats who work with the countries," said the governments of Liberia and 35 other countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Ivory Coast and The Gambia "were being given 60 days to meet new benchmarks and requirements established by the State Department. It set a deadline of 8 a.m. Wednesday for them to provide an initial action plan for meeting the requirements."

According to the Post, the memo cited a range of factors that put the countries on the list. Some had "no competent or cooperative central government authority to produce reliable identity documents or other civil documents," or they suffered from "widespread government fraud." Others had large numbers of citizens who overstayed their visas. Liberia has one of the highest rates of visa overstays. A 2023 report from the U.S. Homeland Security Department said one in every four Liberians who visited the country's on visas overstayed. Liberian journalists who travelled to the U.S. recently said they were besieged by Liberians in the U.S. advising them to overstay.

Immigration has been a major concern for the Trump administration, with the US Ambassador to Liberia, Mark Toner, warning in a commentary in April that anyone who attempted entering the U.S. "illegally, lie to get a visa, work without legal permission, or stay in the United States after your visa or visa waiver period expires, will face serious penalties."

He said they included "jail time, deportation, and a permanent ban on obtaining a U.S. visa in the future." The moved would be an escalation for the Trump administration, which last week, began enforcing travel restrictions on a citizens from number of countries, including Sierra Leone, Liberia's neighbor. At the same time the administration is arresting and deporting a growing number of people in the country illegally.

Among the ways countries could mitigate other concerns and avoid being on the banned list, according to the memo, was to accept third-country nationals who were removed from the United States or enter a "safe third country" agreement. Numerous countries including South Sudan and El Salvador have acquiesced to U.S. pressure or financial inducements to accept large numbers of people being deported from the U.S.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia U.S., Canada and Africa Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Liberia's Foreign Minister, admitted the issue was a concern, telling FPA/NN in WhatsApp messages that they "are engaging on the issues of which we are informed that the Liberian overstay rate is one of the highest."

"Ours is higher than even Sierra Leone who is already partially banned," said Nyanti, who held a meeting in May in Washington with US Deputy Secretary of State, Christopher Landau, on immigration and other issues.

In a Facebook post about the meeting, the Liberian Foreign Ministry said the two officials also "discussed opportunities to deepen U.S-Liberia cooperation on migration and other issues and looked forward to a planned US-Liberia partnership dialogue slated for July 2025 in Monrovia."

The Foreign Ministry said Nyanta and Landau "shared perspective on the importance Liberia's foreign policy push on economic diplomacy which aligns with that of President Trump" during their meeting in May.

The travel bans reflect a major foreign policy shift under the Trump administration which has shut down USAID and cut 90 precent of foreign aid. Embassies have been told to prioritize immigration control and business deals for American companies. The only major deal for an American company on the table in Liberia is Ivanhoe Atlantic, formerly known as HPX, to develop the so-called "Liberty Corridor", a multiuser rail line connecting iron ore mines of Guinea with a new deep-water port in Didia, Liberia.

This story is a collaboration with New Narratives as part of the "Investigating Liberia" project. Funding was provided by the Swedish Embassy in Liberia. The funder had no say in the story's content.