Liberia: SCNL 2025 Folur Symposium Aims to Promote Green Economy and Environmental Sustainability

Monrovia — Stakeholders attending the 2025 Food Systems, Land Use, and Restoration (FOLUR) Symposium, hosted by the Society for the Conservation of Nature of Liberia (SCNL), have reaffirmed their commitment to promoting environmental sustainability and combating climate change by aligning programs with Liberia's green economy agenda.

The FOLUR project, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF), is a global initiative designed to reduce deforestation across agricultural supply chains, focusing on key commodities such as cocoa and oil palm within Liberia's Northwest Landscape.

The project in Liberia is being implemented by a consortium of NGOs, including Conservation International (CI), the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB), Fauna & Flora (F&F), and SCNL. Government partners include the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), and the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA).

The symposium brought together stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, laying the groundwork for a long-term Public-Private Partnership (PPP) strategy aimed at integrating nature conservation and climate resilience into business operations.

Key discussions focused on the nexus between nature, sustainable development, and the private sector, with emphasis on risk management, conservation, and aligning private sector investment with Liberia's development priorities.

Delivering a special remark on behalf of Vice President Jeremiah Kpang Koung, Nelwin Serlealon Dugbei, Consultant on Education and Environment in the Office of the Vice President, stressed the urgency of transitioning to a green economy.

"Green economy is no longer a distant aspiration--it is a necessity for our survival, prosperity, and the well-being of future generations," Dugbei said.

"As outlined in the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, the Government of Liberia is committed to leveraging our natural resources not just for extraction, but for transformation."

He emphasized the need for balancing investment with conservation, promoting climate resilience, and positioning the private sector as a key player in sustainable economic growth.

"The FOLUR Business Symposium provides a strategic platform to foster partnerships that prioritize environmental stewardship while driving economic revitalization," Dugbei added.

Michael F. Garbo, Executive Director of SCNL, highlighted the urgent environmental challenges facing Liberia--including deforestation, biodiversity loss, and climate risks--but also emphasized the opportunity they present.

"This symposium offers a chance to shape a collective vision where economic prosperity and environmental responsibility go hand in hand," Garbo said.

"Liberia's future depends on our ability to adapt to climate change and to make strategic decisions that promote long-term ecological and economic stability."

Rhea Cinco, Head of Compliance and Sustainability at Firestone Liberia, shared her company's progress toward conservation goals.

"In 2023, we began by allocating 5.5% of our concession to conservation. That has now increased to 6.8%, and we are on track to reach 10% by 2030," she said.

"These conservation areas are untouched zones where we respect buffer zones, protect wetlands, and carry out reforestation."

She acknowledged past environmental missteps and said the company is moving away from harmful practices such as planting in wetlands and on steep hills.

Henry Siboza, Head of Health, Safety, and Environment at Western Cluster Liberia, a mining firm, also stressed the importance of reducing environmental impact.

"It's good to operate a mine, but it's also essential to monitor emissions and implement mitigation measures," Siboza said.

"While traditional fuel-powered operations are quicker to implement, green energy solutions offer long-term benefits, reduce carbon footprints, and are safer for the environment and public health."

Blama Sayon, Executive Vice President of the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI), outlined the role of the banking sector in promoting environmental responsibility.

"We offer sustainable lending options that encourage borrowers to take environmental measures," Sayon said.

"For example, projects with strong environmental components may qualify for discounted interest rates to promote environmentally friendly practices."

The SCNL 2025 FOLUR Symposium concluded with a renewed call for multisector collaboration and a shared commitment to building a resilient, inclusive, and environmentally sustainable Liberia.