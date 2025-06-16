Liberia Immigration Service Concludes Policy Review Retreat in Buchanan - Commits to Addressing Institutional Gaps

Buchanan — The Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) has concluded a one-week policy review and strengthening retreat aimed at improving its internal operations and aligning with national governance standards.

The retreat, which ended on Friday, June 14, 2025, brought together the Commissioner General of LIS, Elijah Rufus, along with deputy commissioners, directors, sectional heads, and senior officers. It was held in Buchanan City, Grand Bassa County.

The primary focus of the retreat was to review and strengthen key operational areas of the LIS, including financial management, procurement, fleet operations, human resources, welfare, and logistics. Participants also developed a five-year strategic plan to guide the institution's activities and performance going forward.

According to LIS officials, the retreat aligns with the Government of Liberia's Performance Management and Compliance System (PMCS), a national framework aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and citizen-centered service delivery in public institutions.

Speaking at the close of the retreat, Commissioner General Elijah Rufus reaffirmed his commitment to aligning LIS operations with the government's performance standards. He emphasized that accountability and transparency will remain central to his administration.

"We've identified critical areas that need support and improvement. This retreat has helped us to focus on practical steps toward strengthening the Liberia Immigration Service," Rufus said.

He also thanked all participants and contributors for their role in shaping the direction of the institution.

The closing ceremony was attended by several stakeholders, including the former Deputy Commissioner General for Administration (U-301) of LIS, who served during the George Weah administration.

Officials say the outcomes of the retreat will serve as a roadmap for addressing institutional challenges and ensuring improved immigration services across Liberia.