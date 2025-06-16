Liberia: Kodah Lib Chicken Opens Modern Poultry Processing Facility in Paynesville

Kodah Lib Chicken, a Liberian-owned poultry company, has officially opened a new poultry processing facility in Zubah Town, Paynesville.

The facility was developed in partnership with Mercy Corps and funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) through the Embassy of Sweden.

The new facility includes a modern chicken processing machine and solar energy infrastructure aimed at boosting production efficiency and sustainability.

The dedication ceremony was attended by representatives from Kodah Lib Chicken, Mercy Corps, the Swedish Embassy, local government officials, and community residents.

Joseph Kodah, CEO of Kodah Lib Chicken, said the facility is a major step forward for Liberia's poultry sector. He noted that the plant will improve food security, generate employment, and support economic growth.

"This is a huge step for Kodah Lib Chicken and for Liberia's poultry industry," Kodah said. "Thanks to Mercy Corps and SIDA, we now have the capacity to provide high-quality, locally processed chicken to consumers across the country."

The processing facility is expected to improve hygiene standards and production quality, while creating jobs for young people and women in the surrounding communities.

Speaking at the event, Rose Kansuah of Mercy Corps explained that the collaboration began through the organization's "Prospect Four" program, which promotes economic transformation by partnering with local businesses.

"Supporting enterprises like Kodah Lib Chicken is vital for building strong local economies," Kansuah said. "This facility will increase access to safe, nutritious food while strengthening the livelihoods of farmers and entrepreneurs."

Guest speaker Natty B. Davis, President of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, praised the investment as a significant contribution to national development.

"This facility strengthens Liberia's agricultural value chain and demonstrates the power of local investment," Davis said. "It supports food security, job creation, and sustainable economic growth. We hope this will serve as a model for other agri-businesses in the country."