Liberia: Kodah Lib Chicken Opens Modern Poultry Processing Facility in Paynesville

16 June 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Francis G. Boayue

Kodah Lib Chicken, a Liberian-owned poultry company, has officially opened a new poultry processing facility in Zubah Town, Paynesville.

The facility was developed in partnership with Mercy Corps and funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) through the Embassy of Sweden.

The new facility includes a modern chicken processing machine and solar energy infrastructure aimed at boosting production efficiency and sustainability.

The dedication ceremony was attended by representatives from Kodah Lib Chicken, Mercy Corps, the Swedish Embassy, local government officials, and community residents.

Joseph Kodah, CEO of Kodah Lib Chicken, said the facility is a major step forward for Liberia's poultry sector. He noted that the plant will improve food security, generate employment, and support economic growth.

"This is a huge step for Kodah Lib Chicken and for Liberia's poultry industry," Kodah said. "Thanks to Mercy Corps and SIDA, we now have the capacity to provide high-quality, locally processed chicken to consumers across the country."

The processing facility is expected to improve hygiene standards and production quality, while creating jobs for young people and women in the surrounding communities.

Speaking at the event, Rose Kansuah of Mercy Corps explained that the collaboration began through the organization's "Prospect Four" program, which promotes economic transformation by partnering with local businesses.

"Supporting enterprises like Kodah Lib Chicken is vital for building strong local economies," Kansuah said. "This facility will increase access to safe, nutritious food while strengthening the livelihoods of farmers and entrepreneurs."

Guest speaker Natty B. Davis, President of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, praised the investment as a significant contribution to national development.

"This facility strengthens Liberia's agricultural value chain and demonstrates the power of local investment," Davis said. "It supports food security, job creation, and sustainable economic growth. We hope this will serve as a model for other agri-businesses in the country."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.