Liberia: Afell Warns Against Politicization of Liberia's Legal System - Amid Capitol Building Arson Case Involving Lawmakers

Monrovia — The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) has cautioned against the politicization of Liberia's legal system, warning that such interference threatens the nation's democratic foundations and the impartial application of justice.

Cllr. Philomena Tugbe Williams, President of AFELL, emphasized that when political actors manipulate the rule of law for partisan gain, they undermine the legal system's credibility and the broader democratic order.

AFELL, a non-profit, apolitical organization dedicated to the promotion and protection of the rights of women, children, and indigent persons, made the statement as national attention turns to the high-profile Capitol Building arson case involving former House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and three lawmakers.

Speaking amid the ongoing legal proceedings, Cllr. Williams stressed that "the rule of law simply means the legal system is available to all, and everyone must obey it. Whether it's the President of AFELL, the President of the Bar Association, or the President of the Republic, we must all obey the law for the peace and security of our beloved Liberia."

Her comments follow the Monrovia City Court's decision last Friday, June 13, to transfer the arson case to Criminal Court 'A' for full trial. The court's ruling comes after a preliminary hearing into the December 18, 2024 fire at the Capitol, which gutted the Joint Chambers during a tense period of legislative unrest.

Former Speaker Koffa and Representatives Dixon Seboe, Abu Kamara, and Jacob Debee II were indicted by the Liberia National Police on charges including arson, criminal mischief, attempted murder, conspiracy, and criminal facilitation under Chapter 10 of the Revised Penal Code. The lawmakers have strongly denied the allegations, describing them as politically motivated and "a mockery of justice."

Defense lawyers argued that the evidence against the defendants was indirect and gathered from third-party devices, not directly from the accused. However, Magistrate Ben Barco ruled that the evidence had already been admitted without objection, dismissing the defense motion to exclude it and clearing the way for trial in Criminal Court 'A'.

Inspector General Gregory O. Coleman previously claimed the police had gathered "overwhelming physical and testimonial evidence" linking the lawmakers to the November 10, 2024 vandalism at the Capitol and the subsequent December 18 fire.

While AFELL did not explicitly reference the case, its warning aligns with the organization's longstanding commitment to upholding the rule of law. Cllr. Williams urged political leaders to act with statesmanship, not gamesmanship. "Our democracy is compromised when we politicize adherence to the rule of law," she said. "Political actors must be tactful and exhibit leadership in navigating complex legal issues."

She added, "The rule of law is the stabilizing force that ensures justice, peace, economic development, and political security. Everyone must adhere to it, regardless of status or affiliation."

Founded in 1994 amid the Liberian civil war, AFELL was created in response to the collapse of the legal system that left women and children especially vulnerable. The organization has since become a driving force for gender justice and legal reform, through a combination of direct legal aid, impact litigation, and policy advocacy.

AFELL operates through two main pillars: its Legal Aid Clinic, which provides free representation to indigent clients, and its Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) Unit, which focuses on combating gender-based violence and supporting survivors.

Over the years, AFELL has played a key role in reforming Liberia's inheritance and domestic violence laws, increasing women's political participation, and securing major legal victories in sexual violence prosecutions. Its work has also expanded access to justice through rural legal clinics and nationwide legal education initiatives, helping to reshape Liberia's legal landscape.