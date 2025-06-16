Liberia: Illicit Mining Operation Shut Down in Heart of Duogbo Town, Grand Kru County

Monrovia — The Ministry of Mines and Energy, through its Compliance Enforcement Team, has shut down an illegal mining operation discovered at the center of Duogbo Town, Grand Kru County.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry, individuals identified as Abraham Wesseh, Edisa, SK, and others yet to be named were carrying out the unauthorized mining activities without any valid mining license or legal documentation granting them mineral rights, in violation of the Minerals and Mining Law of Liberia.

The Ministry revealed that, despite the prohibition on the use of earth-moving equipment for small-scale mining, the illicit operators were using six mini jaw crushers--locally known as "Katakata" machines--to process mineral gravel. Alarmingly, the mining was being conducted in a residential area, with the apparent backing of some local leaders and influential townspeople who were allegedly receiving mineral gravel and other gifts in exchange for their support.

The Compliance Enforcement Team reported that several Closure Orders issued previously had been ignored by the illegal miners. Upon the team's arrival in Duogbo Town, the perpetrators reportedly fled the area, and no cooperation was received from the local mining chairman, brokers, or mineral dealers in Duogbo and nearby communities.

In addition to halting the illegal mining operation, the Ministry confiscated all contraband equipment used in the activity and issued a stern warning against any further violation of the government's directive prohibiting mining in residential zones.

The Ministry emphasized its commitment to upholding mining laws and protecting communities from the negative impacts of unregulated mining practices.