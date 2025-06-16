West Africa: Former NIC Executive Director Wisner Invited to Present At Ecowas Parliament Special Committee Session

Monrovia — Former Executive Director of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Mr. George G. Wisner II, has been formally invited by the ECOWAS Parliament to deliver a keynote paper and participate in two high-level panel discussions during the sitting of a Special Committee of the Sixth Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament. The session will take place from June 16-20, 2025, at the RLJ Kendeja Resort & Villas, near Roberts International Airport in Paynesville, Liberia.

Held under the theme "Assessing the Effectiveness of the ECOWAS Investment Policy as an Instrument for c in the Sub-Region," the session will focus on evaluating investment strategies and their impact on job creation in the face of mounting socio-economic challenges.

In a formal invitation signed by Mr. K. Bertin Some, Acting Secretary General of the ECOWAS Parliament, Mr. Wisner has been requested to deliver a keynote address on the topic:

"Investment Climate in the ECOWAS Sub-Region - Analyzing Factors that Influence Investment, Including Regulatory Frameworks, Ease of Doing Business, and Market Conditions."

Currently serving as an Adjunct Lecturer of International Development at the Graduate School of the African Methodist Episcopal University, Mr. Wisner will also contribute to two panel discussions: "Link Between Investment and Employment Creation" - Examining how investment drives job opportunities and economic growth in the ECOWAS region; and "Role of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Addressing Unemployment" - Exploring how ECOWAS Investment Policies support indigenous entrepreneurship.

Other high profiled speakers expected at the session include Mrs. Massandje Toure-Litse, Commissioner for Economic Affairs & Agriculture, ECOWAS Commission, Mrs. Aisha Rimi, Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission and Director of Private Sector Operations, ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development

The Special Committee session comes at a critical time for the region, which is facing alarmingly high unemployment rates, particularly among youth. According to the 2023 West Africa Socioeconomic Profile by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, the unemployment rate in Africa stands at 30.43%, with West Africa at 24.95%--significantly higher than the global average of 5.8%. The World Bank has also identified youth unemployment in West Africa as among the highest globally, contributing to rising irregular migration in search of better opportunities.

Mr. Wisner, who also served as Assistant Foreign Minister for Afro-Asian Affairs during the first administration of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, has accepted the invitation. He underscored the urgency of the matter, stating: "It is incumbent upon all state and non-state actors, civil society, and development partners to address the region's socio-economic challenges in order to avert threats of instability and insecurity."

The ECOWAS Parliament's Special Committee session is expected to yield actionable recommendations to strengthen the ECOWAS Investment Policy as a catalyst for sustainable development and inclusive growth across the sub-region.