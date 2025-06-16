Nigeria: Emir of Lere Harps On Unity

Kaduna — The Emir of Lere, Engineer Suleiman Umar, has harped on the need for unity and tolerance amongst the people to foster peace and development in the country.

Speaking at the turbaning ceremony of Malam Ahmed Idris as the 6th Madakin Lere and nine others in Kaduna over the weekend, the Emir called on the new title holders to continue to promote peaceful coexistence among the people of Lere.

According to him, "The sons of Lere being turbaned are people who have the interest of Lere at heart and their being honoured shows that they are of good conduct. This is to also encourage them to continue with the good works they have been doing because they have been identified to be worthy of these titles having been part and parcel of the system. Most of them are sons of the emirate who have exemplified good character, commitment to development and support of the emirate.

"We decided to honour them with higher titles, some of them, new titles so that we can give them that encouragement to continue to help our people, foster development in terms of education, health and also foster peace and harmony among our people so that Nigeria can be peaceful, prosperous and continue to thrive as a strong nation."

He urged them to continue to contribute to the development of the emirate, the state and the country at large in terms of peace and stability.

He also called on the people of Lere to continue to live in peace with one another, while seeking both Western and Islamic knowledge and businesses to sustain livelihoods.

The Madakin Lere, Malam Ahmed Idris, who is the first grandson of the 10th Emir of Lere, late Malam Mijinyawa, thanked the Emir for finding him worthy of the title.

Daily Trust reports that the title holder of Madaki often serves as a deputy or adviser to the Emir and may have administrative, judicial and ceremonial responsibilities.

In Lere Emirate, the title dates back to its founder and pioneer Sarkin Lere Mohammad Dabo Titi who first introduced and turbaned his nephew Muhammad Maiwuya as the first Madaki. He was a senior counselor, king maker and leader of the army at the time. After his demise, he was succeeded by his son Malam Ahmadu.