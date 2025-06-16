West Africa: Abu Zaria Wins Maiden Ecowas Moot Court Competition

The Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria has won the maiden Community Court of Justice Moot Court Competition for law students in Nigeria.

The school got a N5 million cash prize as a reward for their efforts.

The University of Jos emerged as the runner-up and was rewarded with a N3 million cash prize.

The competition, which commenced on Wednesday, was rounded off on Saturday with participants from eight universities in Nigeria - American University Yola; Ahmadu Bello University Zaria; University of Nigeria Nsukka; Igbinedion University Okada; Lagos State University; University of Jos; Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti and University of Uyo.

Speaking on behalf of her colleagues from ABU, Farida Muazu Sani appreciated ECOWAS for allowing them to learn, saying they wouldn't have known anything about the court but for the competition.

She, however, requested internship opportunities for all the participants at the Community Court of Justice, for them to improve their knowledge about the workings of the court.

In his closing remarks, the President of the ECOWAS Court, Ricardo Gonçalves, said the competition, held under the theme "Promoting Regional Integration and Human Rights through Judicial Processes in West Africa," exceeded his expectations.

"This competition has showcased the depth of legal talent and potential that exists within our region. The performances we have witnessed, both written and oral, have been truly inspiring. The clarity of thought, the eloquence of arguments, the analytical depth, and the professional decorum exhibited by our student participants signal a bright future for the legal profession in West Africa.

"We have seen budding advocates argue their cases with passion and conviction, as if already in the practice of law, before seasoned jurists and professionals. This, indeed, is a testament to the power of legal education when paired with opportunity," he said.

While congratulating all eight participating universities, he said they all performed admirably and had given honour to their respective institutions.

He said that every participant is a winner, adding that the experience gained, the knowledge exchanged, and the networks built would continue to serve them long after the competition ended.

Following the success of the inaugural edition, he announced the resolve of the Court to make the Moot Court Competition an annual flagship programme.

"Future editions will expand to include universities across all ECOWAS Member States, truly reflecting the diversity and unity of our region. We believe that by creating platforms such as this, the Court not only demystifies its work but also plants the seeds of a more robust legal culture, one that prizes justice, human rights, regional cooperation, and the rule of law," he said.