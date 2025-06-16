Nigeria: Senator Natasha's Media Team Slams FG's Inclusion of Sandra Duru As Witness

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's Media Team has urged President Bola Tinubu to safeguard his democratic legacy by preventing the use of the federal government in continuation of the case against the Kogi Central Senator.

The Media Team, in a statement on Sunday, said the president's legacy could be jeopardised if he allows persons with ulterior motives to use the state's institutions in pressing the charges against the senator with an alleged fugitive, Sandra Duru, as a witness.

According to the statement, the credibility of witnesses is a crucial aspect of any court case. They expressed concern about the federal government's decision to present Duru whose credibility is questionable given her past legal issues.

The statement reads, "Public records indicate that Sandra Duru was involved in a 2015 fraud case, where she allegedly obtained N10,000,000 from an individual under false pretense and made threats.

"She was arraigned by the Nigerian police in case number A/06/16 before Magistrate Court of Lagos, due to her failure to appear in the court, a warrant of arrest was issued against her on the 31st of July 2017. Given this history, we question the decision to present her as a witness in the case against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

"Several individuals have publicly revealed that Sandra Duru attempted to recruit them to help fabricate evidence, including manipulated records and phone conversations, to support her claims against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

"We urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to protect his legacy by instructing the Attorney General to discontinue the case against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

"Allegations have surfaced that Sandra Duru attempted to manipulate others into providing false testimony and forged evidence to support her claims against the senator.

"We find it troubling that taxpayers' funds might be used to pursue this case. If the government proceeds, we urge the court to ensure justice is served and hold those responsible accountable for wasting the court's time. We encourage the public to stay informed and advocate for fairness and transparency in the process.

"We also wish to call on the Attorney General of the federation and the Inspector General of police to immediately activate the warrant of arrest against Sandra Duru and bring her to answer for the fraud charges levied against her.

"We are also pleased to inform that Distinguished Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has continued to serve the good people of Kogi Central and the general public. She has maintained a very high spirit and ready to face all the charges as she knows it cannot stand the scrutiny of the court.

"She has expressed her sincere gratitude to the general public for the massive support on both online and offline. She strongly believes that justice will be done and she will be vindicated soon to return back to her office and make laws for the good governance and wellbeing of the Nigerian people."