Liberia: Rekindling Peace and Unity - the Call for a National Peace, Reconciliation and Unification Conference

Introduction:

Liberia has come a long way since the guns went silent, and exactly 20 years into its democratic experiment, the nation remains deeply divided along political and social lines. As we celebrate this milestone in our democratic endeavour, however, from the halls of the national legislature to the streets of our communities, these divisions undermine national unity and threaten to erode the fabric of the peace Liberia enjoys. This growing polarization is troubling, and not only does it stall national development, but it also sows seeds of mistrust, resentment and marginalization. Furthermore, these deep ideological fractures among political parties, and politicians, pose grave threat to our young democracy, and undermine national unity.

It is from this reset that the need for a National Peace, Reconciliation and Unification Conference is not just necessary, but urgent. The conference is not for political gathering, it must be a genuine, inclusive national dialogue, where Liberians from all walks of life will gather to confront our divisions with honesty, national reflection and healing, chart a shared vision, with a purpose, and lay the foundation for genuine national peace, reconciliation and unity.

A Nation Drifting Apart:

The nation's political climate has become increasingly adversarial. Instead of advancing mutual respect, even in the presence of our political differences, with a national purpose, partisan lines have become fault lines. Election cycles have become flashpoints for disinformation, tension, and at times, violence. The absence of constructive dialogue across political divides, is not merely a democratic deficit, it is a national threat. And this national threat is due to the lack of national healing and unity. The Accra Peace Accord of 2003 was not the end of Liberia's journey toward reconciliation, it was only the beginning. Yet, since then, few sustained national efforts have been made to heal the deep wounds of war, or to meaningfully address the undercurrents of political divisions.

Why a National Peace, Reconciliation and Unification Conference?

A national peace, reconciliation and unification conference would give Liberia the space to pause, reflect, and recommit to the ideals of peace, reconciliation, inclusion and unity. It has been two decades since the ushering in of this democratic system; and with the expectation that it would advance Liberia's infrastructure, social and economic development. But that has not been the case. Here's why it matters:

National Reconciliation and Healing- A space for honest storytelling, listening, and acknowledging past and present harms.

A space for honest storytelling, listening, and acknowledging past and present harms. To Reset National Dialogue:Liberia needs a fresh national conversation, one that is not dictated by politics, but by principles of peace, reconciliation, inclusion, unity and a shared destiny. The national conference would allow citizens, political parties, traditional leaders, youth, religious groups, women, and civil society to talk with each other, not at each other to reconcile and unite for our common patrimony.

To Renew the National Vision: Liberia needs a shared sense of direction. The conference would reframe national priorities around the values we all hold dear, including peace, reconciliation, unity, accountability, equity, and opportunity.

Liberia needs a shared sense of direction. The conference would reframe national priorities around the values we all hold dear, including peace, reconciliation, unity, accountability, equity, and opportunity. To Strengthen National Identity: Our nationhood must be bigger than political loyalty or tribal identity. The unification conference would rekindle the spirit of "One Liberia" , especially among young people who must carry the torch into the future.

Our nationhood must be bigger than political loyalty or tribal identity. The unification conference would rekindle the spirit of , especially among young people who must carry the torch into the future. Foster National Identity and Unity Liberia's diversity is a strength, not a liability. But that strength has been undermined by years of political manipulation and exclusion. A unification conference would spotlight shared values, aspirations, and symbols of common national identity that foster our common ideals and reclaiming our national motto: "The Love of Liberty Brought Us Here" and not for some, but for all.

Liberia's diversity is a strength, not a liability. But that strength has been undermined by years of political manipulation and exclusion. A unification conference would spotlight shared values, aspirations, and symbols of common national identity that foster our common ideals and reclaiming our national motto: "The Love of Liberty Brought Us Here" and not for some, but for all. To Rebuild Trust: Confidence in our public institutions, elections, the courts, the legislature is eroding. The conference would reset this broken trust through open dialogue and serve as a platform for political parties, civil society, traditional leaders, religious bodies, eminent persons, and youth groups to collectively redefine Liberia's national agenda.

Confidence in our public institutions, elections, the courts, the legislature is eroding. The conference would reset this broken trust through open dialogue and serve as a platform for political parties, civil society, traditional leaders, religious bodies, eminent persons, and youth groups to collectively redefine Liberia's national agenda. Create a Culture of Respect: Polarization thrives in the absence of dialogue. Bringing together leaders from across the political spectrum would promote a new culture of mutual respect, compromise, and shift to a "nation-first" mindset.

What Should the Conference Seek to Achieve?

The conference must go beyond mere speeches, with actions that must result in these tangible outcomes:

A National Peace, Reconciliation and Unification Charter (PRUC)- Signed and endorsed by all political and civil society stakeholders, including youth, women, religious and traditional leaders, brings a PRUC into being.

Signed and endorsed by all political and civil society stakeholders, including youth, women, religious and traditional leaders, brings a PRUC into being. A Renewed National Identity -Emphasizing the values, ideals and aspirations that unite us beyond tribe, party, or region. Reclaiming our national motto: "The Love of Liberty Brought Us Here"--not for some, but for all.

-Emphasizing the values, ideals and aspirations that unite us beyond tribe, party, or region. Reclaiming our national motto: "The Love of Liberty Brought Us Here"--not for some, but for all. Incorporate Youth Empowerment- Elevating young voices in peacebuilding, leadership, and civic education that promote community-led reconciliation processes across counties and districts.

Elevating young voices in peacebuilding, leadership, and civic education that promote community-led reconciliation processes across counties and districts. Political and Civic Reset- Commitment to promote inclusive politics, and depoliticize state institutions. Agreement on electoral and governance reforms that restore confidence in the democratic processes and institutions.

Commitment to promote inclusive politics, and depoliticize state institutions. Agreement on electoral and governance reforms that restore confidence in the democratic processes and institutions. PRUC Mechanisms- A renewed momentum to act on key elements of PRUC, including peace, unity, justice, and forgiveness.

A renewed momentum to act on key elements of PRUC, including peace, unity, justice, and forgiveness. A Comprehensive National Civic Education Campaign about the PRUC- Coming out of the conference, a special committee would be responsible to conduct a public awareness campaign to disseminate and educate citizens about the PRUC, focusing on peace, reconciliation, unity, justice, and accountability.

Coming out of the conference, a special committee would be responsible to conduct a public awareness campaign to disseminate and educate citizens about the PRUC, focusing on peace, reconciliation, unity, justice, and accountability. Implementation and Monitoring (IM)-Also coming out of the conference, the IM committee would be responsible to implement, follow up and monitor the PRUC, with civil society oversight.

What Would the Conference Look Like?

The National Peace, Reconciliation and Unification Conference should be:

Independent and Inclusive: Led by a neutral Steering Convening Committee, appointed by the national government, must reflect a broad representation of various regions, genders, political institutions, civil society groups, religious bodies, traditional leaders, youth, women, and other social sectors.

Led by a neutral Steering Convening Committee, appointed by the national government, must reflect a broad representation of various regions, genders, political institutions, civil society groups, religious bodies, traditional leaders, youth, women, and other social sectors. Backed by National Institutions: With support from the national government, legislature, the inter-religious council, the national traditional council, youth groups, women and other civic organizations.

With support from the national government, legislature, the inter-religious council, the national traditional council, youth groups, women and other civic organizations. Guided by a Clear Agenda: Centered around peacebuilding, reconciliation, unification, defining our national identity, governance reform, and youth empowerment.

Centered around peacebuilding, reconciliation, unification, defining our national identity, governance reform, and youth empowerment. Translating into Action: A resolution must be translated into a policy, with mechanisms for implementation and monitoring.

Who Should Participate?

Government, political parties and their heads, politicians, eminent persons, etc.

Traditional and religious leaders

Women and youth groups

Civil society groups and other community organizations

Diaspora Liberians

Conclusion: A Call to Conscience.

Liberia's peace and democracy are still young and fragile. We must not wait for another crisis to remind us of their values. Now is the time to invest in peace and reconciliation. Now is the time to rebuild trust in one another and in the Republic we share.

A National Peace, Reconciliation, and Unification Conference is not a sign of weakness or failure. It is an act of patriotism, courage, and responsibility to our common patrimony. It is an investment in a Liberia we want it to become; where our differences are our strengths, and our unity is our shield.

As we celebrate 20 years of our uninterrupted democracy, let us rise to this proud moment, as we climb this steep mountain to become a shining democratic symbol in Africa. Let history remember that we chose dialogue over silence, peace over hatred, and reconciliation over conflict.

Peace, reconciliation and unity are not gifts we inherit; they are choices we must continuously make for sustainable development. A National Peace, Reconciliation and Unification Conference is not a silver bullet, but it could be the catalyst Liberia needs to break the cycle of division and cynicism.

In convening such a national conference, we do not deny our political, social and economic differences. We acknowledge them and choose to rise above them, because Liberia's future depends on our ability to come together, to talk honestly, and to act boldly.

Peace, reconciliation and unity are not self-sustaining, either. They require nurturing with delicate care, mutual respect, humility, and vision. To accomplish these, it demands that we rise above political egos and think as patriots, and not partisans.

The call for this conference is a call to conscience. It is also a call to those in government and those in opposition, to religious and traditional leaders, youth, women, elders and other eminent persons. Additionally, it is a call to remember who we are as a people, and who we could be, if united.

Let us come together in one hall, under one flag to speak, listen, and act, for the sake of our children and for the future of Liberia. Let the National Peace, Reconciliation and Unification Conference be the beginning of a new chapter, because it is necessary and urgent.