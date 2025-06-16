Liberia: Frustrated MCSS Volunteer Teachers Demand Action Over Broken Government Promises

Monrovia — Volunteer teachers and support staff within the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS) are demanding answers from the Liberian government and their union leadership over what they describe as broken promises stemming from a March 27 memorandum of understanding aimed at improving their working conditions.

The educators say key commitments made in the agreement--including salary adjustments, formal employment of vetted volunteers, and a $50 monthly pay increase--have not been fulfilled nearly three months after the deal was signed. The agreement followed a go-slow protest earlier this year that disrupted learning across public schools in Monrovia and prompted a public pledge by President Joseph Boakai during his State of the Nation Address.

Mounting Frustration Over Delays

At the time, the March agreement was hailed as a breakthrough, helping to end student-led demonstrations and restore order to classrooms across the capital. But MCSS staff now say the goodwill they extended in returning to work has been met with silence and inaction.

More than 600 volunteer teachers, janitors, and security staff are still waiting for the government to implement salary adjustments and add vetted volunteers to the official payroll. The $50 monthly pay increase, which was promised by both the Ministry of Finance and the President, has yet to appear in any employee payment cycle. A government-set implementation deadline of May 31 passed without explanation or follow-up, according to several affected staff.

Union President Under Scrutiny

Frustration is now turning toward the leadership of the MCSS Teachers' Association, particularly its president, Augustine N. Nyormui. Once a vocal critic of the previous administration, Nyormui is facing accusations of political bias and passivity under the Unity Party-led government.

In a letter obtained by The Liberian Investigator, a group of anonymous educators sharply criticized Nyormui for what they described as a failure to advocate for their interests and hold the current administration accountable.

"We write to you in anonymity, but with unity and urgency," the letter begins. "We are growing increasingly disappointed and confused over the lack of implementation of the March 27 MoU. No salary adjustments have been made, no increments received, and volunteer teachers remain unpaid."

The letter, which was circulated among MCSS staff and shared with media, accuses Nyormui of a double standard, noting that he once mobilized resistance under the former Coalition for Democratic Change administration but has remained largely silent in the face of similar inaction from the current government.

Educators Demand Clarity and Accountability

In addition to demanding public accountability from their union leadership, the teachers are calling for the immediate implementation of the promises outlined in the memorandum of understanding. They are also requesting clear communication on whether further protest actions--such as another go-slow--are being considered to compel government action.

"We trusted your commitment to representing the interests of all MCSS employees," the letter states. "But we are no longer willing to remain silent while our sacrifices are ignored."

Staff say the situation has left them feeling deceived, and many are questioning whether their continued service is being taken for granted. Several teachers described working without compensation while continuing to fulfill full-time teaching duties under difficult conditions.

A Renewed Threat to Classroom Stability

With tensions once again mounting within Liberia's largest public school system, teachers warn that unless the government acts swiftly, renewed disruptions are inevitable. Many say the government's silence and the union's inaction are undermining trust and morale across the school system.

"We are at a breaking point," said one volunteer teacher who asked not to be named. "We returned to class in good faith, but what have we received? Not even the basic respect of a follow-up or explanation."

The Ministry of Finance has yet to publicly address the concerns or explain the delay in disbursements, while the Ministry of Education has remained largely silent on the matter.

The March 27 memorandum of understanding was designed to end months of uncertainty in the education sector. It followed widespread student protests calling on the Boakai administration to prioritize teacher welfare and restore order to public education. At the time, President Boakai framed the agreement as part of his broader effort to promote professionalism and accountability in public service.

But for the hundreds of MCSS workers still waiting for change, that promise is wearing thin.

"We've waited long enough," the teachers' letter concludes. "If no action is taken soon, we will be left with no choice but to act."