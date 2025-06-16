Liberia: 'This Is the Ttme for Lofa to Benefit,' Says County Supt. Massaquoi

Kolahun — Lofa County Superintendent Lavelah Massaquoi is calling on citizens to seize what he described as a historic opportunity for development under a Lofa-born president, as the Ministry of Agriculture formally launched the reconstructed Fangoda Dam in Kolahun District.

"This is the time for Lofa to benefit," Massaquoi said during the launch ceremony over the weekend. "If we fail to utilize this opportunity while we have a president from our region, we'll regret it when he's gone."

The event marked the official dedication of the Fangoda Dam on the Kaiha River, a critical agricultural infrastructure that had remained dormant for decades. Originally operated in the 1960s by the Agricultural Mechanization Company (AGROMECO), the dam was rehabilitated by the Government of Liberia through a $650,000 investment from the Ministry of Agriculture. The project was implemented by Chinese construction firm Liberia Qiang Shen Group between February and May 2025.

Designed to irrigate more than 250 acres of farmland, the dam is expected to support rice and vegetable cultivation during both rainy and dry seasons. Officials say the project is a key pillar of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's "Liberians Feed Yourselves" initiative--part of the administration's broader ARREST Agenda focused on agriculture, infrastructure, and job creation.

Massaquoi Warns Against Complacency

While commending the government's efforts, Massaquoi used the occasion to urge citizens--especially young people--not to be complacent. He warned that political distractions and internal divisions could undermine the benefits the project brings to Lofa.

"We have a president who is from Lofa, and he is already doing his part. The rest is up to us," he said. "Let us not allow politics to divide us. Development comes with peace, not confusion."

Massaquoi cautioned that failure to embrace the opportunity would come at a cost. "If we sit back and allow this moment to pass, tomorrow we'll be crying for nothing," he said.

He also recommended the establishment of a vocational training center at the dam site to equip youth with technical skills in agriculture and irrigation system maintenance.

"Why not attach a vocational center here?" he asked. "Our young people must be trained to maintain and maximize this infrastructure."

Citing road rehabilitation projects--including the Konia corridor being undertaken by Chico Road Consulting Company--Massaquoi said President Boakai's leadership is already yielding results in the county.

Agriculture Ministry Reinforces Food Security Goals

Leading the official launch, Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah reaffirmed the government's focus on revitalizing rural livelihoods through agricultural infrastructure. He said the restored dam represents a major stride toward Liberia's food security.

"Fangoda is more than a dam--it's a symbol of food sovereignty," Nuetah said. "We want Lofaians and all Liberians to see agriculture as both a national duty and a personal opportunity."

Nuetah also announced that the Ministry is assessing over 2,000 hectares of lowland rice fields in neighboring Foya District for potential development. He said the administration is working to create agricultural corridors throughout Lofa to maximize output and attract private-sector investment.

Local Residents Embrace Project

Local farmer Momo Kamara expressed optimism, calling the dam a turning point for the community. "This dam means we don't have to wait on rain anymore," Kamara said. "We can farm year-round and earn something for our families."

He noted that the project will create jobs for youth, enable seasonal farming, and boost household incomes.

The Fangoda Dam, though driven by government policy, has quickly become a symbol of regional pride and political reflection. For many in Lofa, the presence of a native son in the presidency has heightened expectations and inspired fresh hope for development.

President Boakai, a native of Wasonga in Lofa County, has repeatedly emphasized agriculture as the foundation of his administration's national development agenda. The Fangoda project, officials say, is a tangible example of that vision in action.

"We must not look at just the name of the place," Massaquoi concluded. "Let's look at what this place will do for us."