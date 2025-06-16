Liberia: FIFA Coach Ninje Pledges Elite Youth Teams for Liberia in Two Years

Paynesville — FIFA Talent Coach Ammy Ninje says he is confident that Liberia's youth national teams will become competitive on the international stage by the end of the ongoing FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS), a two-year global initiative aimed at nurturing elite young players.

Launched by former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger, the TDS is designed to support member associations in building high-performance environments, expanding coaching expertise, and strengthening youth competitions to drive long-term football development.

In an exclusive interview with The Liberian Investigator over the weekend, Ninje praised Liberia's potential and expressed optimism about the future of the country's youth football.

"We've toured almost the entire country, and I can say Liberia has a lot of talent," said the Tanzanian-born coach. "In the next two years, I assure you we will build elite youth players who will represent the country."

Ninje, a UEFA Pro License holder and former English Premier League coach with Nottingham Forest, said he frequently updates Wenger on Liberia's progress and the nation's potential.

"Me and Arsène Wenger, whenever we talk, we talk very, very positively about Liberia," Ninje said. "I know with my experience, in two years' time, time will tell and people will see exactly why I am here and what I am doing."

He also addressed questions about his appointment, clarifying that he was professionally selected by FIFA -- not hired by the Liberia Football Association (LFA).

"I don't understand why people would doubt someone professionally selected by FIFA," he said. "I didn't apply to the LFA; FIFA picked me to come here and help."

Ninje is one of 40 FIFA Talent Coaches deployed to 40 selected member associations worldwide. He is expected to earn $160,000 over the course of the two-year project.

LFA TDS Coordinator Nathaniel Sherman said Ninje and his local technical team have visited all 15 counties and engaged more than 7,000 youth players during the pre-scouting phase.

Sherman noted that a final selection of top players will soon be brought to Monrovia for assessments led by FIFA global scouts, Talent Coaches, and Ninje's technical team.

Those selected will reside and train at the Henry Nyumah Browne Football Academy at the George Weah Technical Center for two years. Their schooling, insurance, medical care, meals, and clothing will be fully funded by FIFA.

"We believe football isn't just about what happens on the pitch," Sherman said. "We want to build professionals who can walk out of the academy and still have a better life."

He added that the program includes life skills training such as computer literacy and personal development, preparing players for success beyond football.