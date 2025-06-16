Liberia: Spartacus Sets LBA Scoring Record With 111 Points Under Coach Wellay Baar

MONROVIA — Newly promoted Spartacus has made history as the first team to score more than 100 points in a single game during the 2025 Liberia Basketball Association (LBA) First Division season.

Spartacus thrashed Barnersville Dragons 111-38 on Friday night at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex gymnasium, delivering the most lopsided result of the season.

The dominant win also marked a milestone for Spartacus head coach Wellay T. Baar, who became the first female coach in LBA history to guide a team to a triple-digit score in a single game. The LBA has long faced criticism for its low-scoring contests, making the achievement even more notable.

Friday's blowout marked Spartacus' fourth win of the season, including earlier victories over top-tier sides Mighty Barrolle and Bushrod Bulls.

Baar's historic run continues to reshape the narrative around women in Liberian basketball. On May 30, she became the first female coach to defeat reigning champions Mighty Barrolle, handing them their first loss of the season. Earlier, on May 4, she made her First Division coaching debut with a 74-41 win over Division II champions Highway Kings--becoming the first woman to coach and win in the LBA's top flight.

Her journey, taking Spartacus from the third division to the First Division, is unprecedented for a female coach in Liberia.

"I must appreciate my players for the effort and time they put in to help us achieve this win," Baar told The Liberian Investigator following Friday's victory. Elsewhere in the league, Mighty Barrolle rebounded from their loss to Spartacus by edging NPA Pythons 63-59 in a tightly contested weekend