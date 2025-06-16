Liberia Red Cross, With Swedish Support, Dedicates Hand Pumps in Sarwolor Town

SARWOLOR TOWN — The Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS), with funding from the Swedish Red Cross, has dedicated two newly constructed hand pumps to residents of Sarwolor Town in Bong County District #1, bringing an end to years of hardship caused by a lack of access to safe drinking water.

At a ceremony held over the weekend, LNRCS Bong County Field Officer Daniel Dorbor said the project is part of a broader humanitarian effort to improve clean water access in underserved communities across Liberia.

Dorbor said the intervention was prompted by a local news report that highlighted the severe water crisis in Sarwolor and documented the deaths of at least seven residents due to waterborne illnesses.

"We saw a story by journalist Rancy Clarke about the death of seven persons due to consuming contaminated water," Dorbor said. "We immediately conducted a survey and began the construction of two hand pumps to address the situation."

He said the Red Cross was deeply concerned by the report and quickly dispatched a team to assess the water challenges in the community and develop a targeted response.

Years Without Safe Water

For more than three years, the town's population of 1,258 people relied on a nearby creek after their existing hand pumps broke down. Residents, including children and the elderly, were exposed to serious health risks as they fetched water from unsafe sources.

Local authorities confirmed at least seven deaths related to diarrhea and other waterborne diseases during this time, further highlighting the urgent need for safe drinking water.

Focus on Sustainability and Ownership

Speaking at the event, LNRCS Program Director Christopher Johnson urged residents to take responsibility for maintaining the new water systems and announced plans to train local youth in pump management and repair.

"Red Cross is not an NGO that simply constructs pumps and leaves," Johnson said. "We will train your youth in water management and maintenance to ensure the pumps serve you for years to come."

He praised the community for its cooperation and reaffirmed the Red Cross' long-term commitment to water, sanitation, and health initiatives.

Swedish Red Cross Backs Rural Water Access

Armel Komena, Country Director of the Swedish Red Cross, said access to clean water is central to improving public health in Liberia's rural areas and reiterated his organization's support for projects that tackle water scarcity.

"Good health begins with access to clean water," Komena said. "We remain committed to supporting efforts that address Liberia's water challenges."

Community Welcomes "Lifesaving Intervention"

Women in the community, who bear the brunt of water-fetching responsibilities, expressed heartfelt thanks to the Red Cross and its partners. Many said the new pumps would greatly reduce their daily burdens and protect their families from waterborne illnesses.

"This is a lifesaving intervention," said one resident. "We now have hope for better health and a better future."

Residents pledged to protect the facilities and ensure proper maintenance as a way of sustaining the impact of the project.