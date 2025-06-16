Nigeria: 'The Survivors of the Yelwata Massacre Are Terrified and Lack Everything'

Abuja — "The survivors of the massacre are terrified; they have suffered and seen unspeakable violence" Father Remigius Ihyula, Coordinator of the Development, Justice and Peace Commission of the diocese of Makurdi, in the State of Benue (in the central-eastern part of Nigeria) told Fides referring to the massacre of a group of displaced people hosted at the Catholic mission of Yelwata, in the local administrative area of Gouma, cited yesterday, June 15, by Pope Leo XIV.

"We are talking about several hundred people who were displaced from their farms by gangs of Fulani nomads and then housed in a parish facility," Father Ihyula told Fides. "A group of Fulani nomads attacked the facility on the night of June 13-14. At least 200 people were killed." "The attackers not only carried out a massacre, but also vandalized the building. The survivors now lack everything, from food to clothing, mattresses, blankets, and even medicine," the priest continued. According to Father Ihyula, "the massacre has been highlighted in the international media because of the large number of dead, but here we witness violent deaths every day. One day, three people are killed, the next, ten, and so on."

The Coordinator of the "Justice and Peace" Commission says he does not at all share the view expressed by some Western media that "the Fulani nomads are victims of climate change." According to this interpretation, climate change is driving Fulani herders to violently occupy farmers' land in search of new land and water sources for their livestock. "No, that's not the case," he emphasizes, "because the armed Fulani nomads are motivated by an Islamist ideology.

They want to conquer the land of Christian farmers in order to later establish an Islamic state." "As head of the Justice and Peace Commission in the Diocese of Makurdi, I personally sought dialogue with the Fulani nomads. But they have always rejected it," the Catholic priest concludes.