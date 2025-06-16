Liberia: Mines and Energy Ministry Inspects Bong County Exploration Site of Westcrest-Liberia, a Mineral Development Agreement Applicant

Monrovia — The Ministry of Mines and Energy has conducted a technical inspection of the exploration site of WestCrest-Liberia, a Singaporean company seeking to transition from exploration to full-scale production in Liberia.

According to an official release, the inspection took place over the weekend in Tokpahpolu Town, Bong County, and was led by Deputy Minister for Operations William Hines. The team included geologists and mining engineers from the Ministry, who assessed drilled holes and ore samples collected by the company to determine the feasibility of moving forward with production.

WestCrest-Liberia holds an exploration license covering areas in Bong, Margibi, and Grand Bassa Counties and has expressed interest in mining iron ore.

Speaking during the field visit, Deputy Minister Hines said the assessment provided the Ministry with a clearer understanding of the extent and quality of the exploration work completed by the company. He noted that findings from the inspection would be reviewed as part of the Ministry's evaluation of WestCrest-Liberia's application for a Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) with the Liberian government.

Deputy Minister Hines emphasized the government's openness to attracting responsible mining investments that create jobs, generate revenue, and support development in critical sectors such as health, education, energy, and infrastructure. However, he stressed that all applicants must strictly adhere to the legal and regulatory processes required for the granting of MDAs.

He commended WestCrest-Liberia for its cooperation during the inspection, describing the visit as a key step in assessing the company's operational capacity to transition into mineral production. As part of its MDA application, the company had earlier delivered a PowerPoint presentation at the Ministry's headquarters on June 4, 2025, outlining its preparedness to establish a Class 'A' iron ore mining operation in Liberia.

The delegation also included Deputy Minister for Planning, Research and Development Fahnseth Mulbah; Assistant Minister for Mineral Exploration and Environmental Research Oliver Gbegbe; Director of Mines Alwell Aloysius Carr; Director of Geological Survey Anthony Kullie; and other technical staff.