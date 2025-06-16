Liberia: Defense Ministry Recognized As Top Performing Institution in Government

Monrovia — The Ministry of National Defense has been honored as one of the top three best-performing government institutions.

The honor was bestowed on the ministry during the Performance Contracts Signing and Recognition Ceremony held on Thursday, June 12, at the Ministerial Complex in Monrovia.

Deputy Minister for Administration, Dr. Augustine T. Larmin, received two awards on behalf of the Ministry during the ceremony, which recognized institutions for outstanding performance in alignment with national development goals.

The Ministry of National Defense was lauded alongside the Liberia Agriculture Regulatory Authority (LARA) and the Jackson F. Doe Memorial Regional Referral Hospital for demonstrating exceptional efficiency and impact.

In an interview with FrontPage Africa following the ceremony, Dr. Larmin expressed gratitude to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, who also serves as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia, for presenting the awards. He praised the Performance Management and Evaluation Committee for what he described as a "very accurate" assessment, noting the Ministry's ongoing collaboration with other national security agencies to safeguard Liberia and the region.

Dr. Larmin also commended Defense Minister Geraldine Janet George for entrusting him with the honor of receiving the awards and dedicated the recognition to the collective efforts of the Ministry's staff--both in central administration and within the Armed Forces of Liberia.

"Hard work shows up," he said. "Working really hard is what the Ministry of National Defense knows how to do. We work behind the scenes--not seeking public attention--but the results speak for themselves."

He encouraged other government institutions to redouble their efforts toward achieving excellence in service delivery, in line with national priorities.

The awards ceremony was part of the implementation of the Performance Management Compliance System (PMCS), launched by President Boakai to monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of ministries, agencies, and commissions (MACs). The PMCS, coordinated by the Director of Cabinet, ties institutional performance to the government's ARREST Agenda for transformation and inclusive governance.

In his remarks at the event, President Boakai warned that underperforming institutions would face penalties, emphasizing his administration's commitment to accountability and results-driven governance.