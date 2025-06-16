Liberia: Motorcyclist Turns Good Samaritan

16 June 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

A commercial motorcyclist in Grand Kru County has practicalized the 'Good Samaritan' theory when he returned more than one million Liberian dollars and US$5,000 in cash he found.

The money in question was lying beside the highway. Returning such an amount of cash that could change his life around is characterized as an extraordinary act of honesty that has earned him praise from across Liberia.

Abraham David, a ambulance driver-turned commercial bike rider, came across the money-packed grid bag while traveling along the Barclayville-Pleebohighway en route to Maryland County.

Instead of keeping the money, he reported it to local authorities and worked with police to trace its owner.

The cash was later confirmed to belong to Mark Momo, a well-known businessman based near Hospital Camp Junction in Barclayville, who had been frantically searching for the lost funds. The official handover was conducted in the presence of Liberia National Police officers and journalists.

"I thought I had lost everything," Momo said tearfully. "But this man has given me more than my money, he's restored my trust in people."

David's action, at a time of deep economic hardship, has been widely praised as a rare display of integrity.

His honesty has since earned him a government job as one of the Superintendent's drivers under President Joseph N. Boakai's administration, following an appointment by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"This is the kind of character we need in public service," said one local official. David, who lost his previous government job five years ago, said he never hesitated to do what was right.

"I couldn't sleep at night knowing someone else was in pain because of what I found," he said. "It was never mine."

A similar act of honesty was displayed by a boy in Nimba County when he returned USD$50,000 found while riding on the main route from Tappita to Sacleapea.

Read the original article on New Republic.

