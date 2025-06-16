Liberia: LPRC Earns Presidential Recognition for Outstanding Performance

16 June 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Management of the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) has been recognized by President Joseph Nyuma Boakaias one of the top-performing government institutions.

This acknowledgment was given to the LPRC Management during a ceremony celebrating the signing of the 2025 Performance Management & Compliance System (PMCS) Presidential Contracts.

The PMCS presidential Contract initiative serves as a vital tool for government agencies and State owned enterprises, ensuring that performance targets are met and public resources are efficiently managed.

During the event, Managing Director Tweh expressed strong support for the PMCS initiative, reaffirming the company's commitment to meeting contractual obligations, enhancing operational standards, and contributing to Liberia's sustainable development. "We align with President Boakai's vision for a prosperous Liberia, and we are dedicated to delivering reliable petroleum services that support national progress," stated Mr. Tweh.

In his presentation to the Executive Management Team and the LPRC workforce, MD Tweh highlighted that this honor is not just a celebration but a call to foster a culture of performance within the institution. "This is a legacy we owe to the Liberian people. We are an institution that works, and we work for the Liberian people."

He commended the disciplined leadership of the Executive Management Team, which has enabled the LPRC to meet and, in some cases, exceed the performance targets set for 2024.

