Liberia: Nagpal Launches Three-Day Spiritual Restoration Seminar for Liberia

16 June 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Jaheim Tumu

Monrovia — The National Grassroots Pastors Association of Liberia (NAGPAL) has launched a three-day Spiritual Restoration Fast and Prayer Seminar, calling on Liberians to seek divine intervention for the nation.

The seminar, which began on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Faith Healing Temple of Jesus Christ, concludes today, Monday, June 16. It focuses on five key pillars: Spiritual Restoration, Social Reconciliation, Economic Reparation, Physical Reconstruction, and Permanent Jubilation.

Speaking to our reporter, Rev. George W. Zorbah said NAGPAL was established in 2002 and is a member of the Liberian Council of Churches.

According to him, the goal of the three-day fast and prayer event is to help "bring Liberia back in line with its spiritual foundation."

Rev. Zorbah emphasized the urgency for Liberia to draw closer to God amid mounting social, political, and economic challenges.

"We believe that Liberia is in desperate need of spiritual healing. This seminar is about calling the nation back to God--to pray for peace, unity, and restoration," he said.

He also encouraged all Liberians, regardless of denomination or political affiliation, to participate in the sacred initiative.

The seminar brings together pastors and believers from across the country and features fasting, intercessory prayers, and teachings focused on spiritual empowerment and moral renewal.

Participants are also praying for national leaders, youth development, and peaceful coexistence among citizens.

Rev. Zorbah described the initiative as a spiritual response to the moral decline and hardships currently confronting the nation. He expressed hope that the seminar would ignite a renewed sense of purpose and spiritual consciousness across Liberia.

