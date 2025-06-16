Nigeria: Heatwaves - Koolboks Set to Transform Sustainable Cooling Solutions for Businesses

Amid soaring inflation, fuel price hikes, and intensifying heatwaves, a revolutionary platform is delivering affordable, sustainable cooling solutions to homes and small businesses across Africa.

With over 40 per cent of food in Sub-Saharan Africa lost due to poor refrigeration, while cold storage access stands at just 17 per cent compared to 90 per cent in developed countries, experts have noted that it has become imperative more than ever to provide innovative solutions to the problem.

Rolling out Koolbuy from Koolboks, from solar-powered freezers that slash food spoilage to eco-friendly air conditioners, Koolbuy is transforming the sun into an income-generating partner with as low as ₦1,500 daily.

CEO of Koolboks, Ayoola Dominic, noted that if businesses cannot preserve food, they run into trouble, adding that Koolbuy turns the sun into a business partner for those who need it most.

Partnering with global appliance giants like Thermocool, Samsung, Panasonic, Scanfrost, and Bruhm, they vowed to offer rugged, high-quality appliances embedded with smart Pay-As-You-Go technology.

According to Dominic, Koolbuy only features appliances that use natural refrigerants, with zero ozone depletion potential and ultra-low global warming impact. He added that they do not sell toxic tech, only clean cooling for a warming world.

He said as Africa's middle class rapidly expands, the risk of a flood of used, environmentally harmful cooling appliances is real and they are leading the continent to leapfrog outdated models and adopt climate-smart refrigeration.

Also unveiled was Scrap4New, a circular economy initiative enabling customers trade in outdated, polluting appliances for solar-ready, climate-smart models.

The company's flexible plans allow customers swap, convert or purchase cooling appliances through daily, weekly or monthly financing options with initial deposits as low as 10 per cent.

Pointing out that it is now about survival, Dominic said lack of cooling system ruins medicines, accelerates food waste and fuels climate change. The company also launched the PowerFoot Pedestal, a plug-and-play solar system that turns any freezer into a solar-powered appliance with rooftop panels and lithium batteries for round-the-clock cooling.

Co-founder and COO, Deborah Gael, pointed out that businesses now have the option of running their businesses without spending a naira on petrol.

The launch event, themed, 'The Cold Truth', held in Lagos, and was attended by over 220 high-end store owners across the country.

otable dignitaries in attendance included Pascal Carrere and Valor Iduh from Business France, Mayank Kabra, Treasurer at Guinness World, Dr. Ayoola Oduntan, CEO of Natnudo, Representatives from Coca-Cola, Caroline Eboumbou, CEO of All On, Yasmin Osaghae, UK Manufacturing Africa, Representatives from Total energies, amongst others.

The company alled on the Federal Government to enable duty-free solar imports, enforce clean cooling standards, and invest in awareness campaigns. "This is about climate justice, food justice and economic justice. Everyone deserves access to clean, affordable cooling," Dominic stated.