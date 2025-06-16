Nigeria: At Last, States Pay Teachers, LG Workers N70,000 New Wage

Almost a year after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the new minimum wage of N70,000 into law, most states have extended its implementation to teachers and local government workers. Initially, many states adopted piecemeal payment, citing limited funds, while some restricted the payment to core civil servants, excluding teachers and local government workers.

However, a LEADERSHIP Sunday inquiry revealed that, apart from a few states, most have now extended the payment to all their employees. Notably, Borno, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Yobe, and Zamfara states have yet to include all categories of workers, local government employees, and primary school teachers in the new salary scheme.

Kaduna: Awaiting Verification

The Kaduna State government has stated it will act on the payment of the N70,000 new minimum wage to local government staff and primary school teachers after a staff verification exercise. Governor Uba Sani's special adviser on labour matters, Adamu Samaila, informed our correspondent that the government would soon receive the report on the staff verification and consequential adjustment of staff salaries. Samaila added, "By next week, we will meet the consultant handling the exercise and receive the staff verification and consequential adjustment of the staff salaries report."

Zamfara: Partial Implementation

In Zamfara State, the government has not fully implemented the new salary for all its categories of workers. A senior official from one of the councils, who preferred to remain anonymous, told our correspondent that the minimum wage favours workers with grade levels 3 to 7, who are receiving the full N70,000, unlike those with grade levels 8 and above, who receive a slightly different amount. The chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Yahaya Mafara, stated that corrections were being made to the payment of workers' salaries.

Nasarawa: Only 40 Percent Paid

In Nasarawa State, local government workers and basic education teachers have yet to receive full payment of the N70,000 minimum wage. The chairman of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in the state, Comrade Adamu Sharhabilu, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that workers are currently receiving 40 per cent of the increment and expressed optimism that full implementation would commence by the end of June. He attributed the shortfall to various deductions from local government allocations from the Federation Account.

Sharhabilu explained, "You know, local government is not like the state. For the LGAs, there are deductions such as five per cent due to emirs and chiefs, one per cent for the training of the Local Government Service Commission, one per cent for the Auditor-General of LGAs, one per cent for the Ministry for the Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and one per cent for health agencies. So, the balance after the deductions cannot meet the 100 per cent payment for the minimum wage. We have met with the appropriate authorities on the matter, where we insisted that full minimum wage payment must be effected. We are categorical that the full payment should commence effective June's end. So, we expect the situation to normalise soon."

Borno: Biometric Exercise Ongoing

While the N70,000 minimum wage has been implemented for some categories of civil servants in Borno State, the government is carrying out a biometric exercise to determine the authentic workers in the councils. According to the NUT in Borno, teachers at both state and local government levels are receiving the N70,000 minimum wage, except for other categories of teachers who are placed on a three-month training, after which they will begin to receive the new minimum wage.

The chairman of NUT, Comrade Yusuf Inuwa, appealed for the extension of similar approval for all workers from the 27 local government areas of the state, stating that local government workers were yet to benefit from the exercise.

Yobe: Still Owed Old Wage

Some primary school teachers in Yobe State have claimed they have not been paid the old minimum wage of N30,000 or the new minimum wage of N70,000. They blamed their plight on the local government chairmen, who insisted that they could not pay both the old and new wages without sacking teachers and LG workers. Consequently, the leadership of the NUT and local government workers have called on Governor Mai Mala Buni to ensure the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage. Some of the write-ups made by primary school teachers, which were made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday in Damaturu, explained that they are anxiously waiting for the state government to implement the teacher professional salary structure approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ogun: New Wage Paid Since 2024

In Ogun State, the Joint Negotiation Council (JNC) on the payment of the N77,000 new minimum wage to workers has confirmed that the administration of Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has since 2024 redeemed its pledge of complying with the new wage structure. The JNC, which includes the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), maintained that workers in Ogun do not have issues with the state government regarding the new minimum wage, but other welfare and entitlement packages that they are all entitled to.

Rivers: ₦85,000 Wage in Place

In Rivers State, teachers in public primary and secondary schools, as well as local government workers, are receiving the N85,000 minimum wage approved by the suspended governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara. Confirming the development to LEADERSHIP Sunday, the state chairman of NUT, Dr. Collins Echikpu, said teachers in the state started receiving the new minimum wage as soon as their civil service counterparts were paid.

Plateau: Full Compliance Since 2024

The chairman of the Plateau State chapter of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Yohana Makwin, has confirmed that the state government commenced the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage for local government workers in December 2024. Makwin told LEADERSHIP Sunday in Jos that the state government was up to date with the new salary payment. His NUT counterpart, Comrade Kefas Nanpan, also confirmed the development.

Katsina: Governor Applauded

In Katsina State, the president of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Nasiru Wada Mai Adua, has appreciated Governor Umaru Dikko Radda for his commitment to workers' welfare. He commended the governor for implementing the N70,000 minimum wage and ensuring the consistent payment of retirees' gratuities since December 2024. Nasiru described the gesture as a relief for the workers and pensioners in the state.

Kwara: Harmonised Structure

Local government workers and teachers are being paid the N70,000 new minimum wage in Kwara State. The spokesman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and chairman of Ifelodun local government area, Barr. Femi Yusuf, confirmed this during an interview with LEADERSHIP Sunday in Ilorin. He said Kwara is a unique state where the local and state governments are always on the same page regarding the implementation of welfare packages for workers. The state chairman of NLC, Comrade Murtala Olayinka, corroborated the view of the ALGON spokesperson.

Anambra: ₦82,000 Wage paid to workers

In Anambra State, local government workers are receiving N82,000 as minimum wage. Both the chairman of the state council of NLC, Comrade Humphrey Nwafor, and the president of NULGE, Comrade Chudi Orakwe, confirmed the payment in separate interviews with LEADERSHIP Sunday.

Imo: Teachers and LG Workers Covered

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has implemented the N70,000 minimum wage for local government workers and teachers. The governor's chief press secretary, Oguwuike Nwachuku, said it was in accordance with the federal government's directive. Speaking with LEADERSHIP Sunday, NULGE president in the state, Comrade Charles Okere, commended the governor for implementing the N70,000 minimum wage for local government workers.

Ondo: Promise Kept

In Ondo State, LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the N70,000 minimum wage is being paid to all categories of workers. An official of NULGE, who preferred to remain anonymous, said the governor has kept his promise to the workers regarding the minimum wage matter.

Edo: Wage Increased to ₦75,000

In Edo State, workers are currently paid the N70,000 minimum wage introduced by the former administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki. During the 2025 May Day celebration, Governor Monday Okpebholo raised the wage to N75,000 and pledged continued improvements in workers' welfare. However, the state chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Bernard Ajobiewe, said the modalities for implementing the new amount were still being finalised.

Akwa Ibom: Uniform Template

State NLC chairman Comrade Sunny James, confirmed that local government workers face no issues with the N70,000 minimum wage. He attributed the industrial harmony to the 2019 adoption of a unified negotiation framework for state and local government workers. Speaking in Uyo, he added that Governor Umo Eno had increased the wage to N80,000.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Education Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kano: New Wage Implemented

Local government employees and primary school teachers are receiving the N70,000 minimum wage. A teacher on Grade Level 10 disclosed her salary was now N82,000.

Ekiti: ₦79,000 Paid to All

All local government workers are being paid N79,000. The NULGE president in the state, Comrade Oluseyi Olatunde, said implementation began in January 2025. His NUT counterpart, Comrade Adedeji Egbeyemi, confirmed the new wage structure also applies to teachers and other public servants, having commenced last year.

Delta: Prompt Payments Since 2024

Payment of the N70,000 minimum wage to local government workers, especially teachers, commenced in November 2024. NUT state secretary, Comrade Dan Basime, expressed satisfaction with the prompt payments. The Commissioner for Primary Education, Dr Kingsley Ashibogwu, assured that the payment would continue. Governor Sheriff Oborevwori had earlier directed all 25 local council chairmen, along with ALGON, NUT, and NULGE, to fully implement the new wage.

Niger: ₦80,000 Implemented

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago announced N80,000 minimum wage for local government workers and teachers. The NLC chairman and senior NULGE official, Comrade Idris Lafene, confirmed the implementation was carried out across all civil servant cadres.

Enugu: ₦80,000 Without Disparity

Governor Peter Mbah's administration has implemented the N80,000 minimum wage across all worker categories. NUT chairman Comrade Theophilus Nweke confirmed there was no disparity in applying the new structure.

Osun: Payment Despite Funds Seizure

Despite the withholding of local government allocations from the Federation Account, the state government has remained consistent in salary payments. State NULGE chairman, Dr Bayo Ogungbangbe, told LEADERSHIP Sunday that the political standoff over council administration had not affected wage disbursement. All workers have been receiving the Ademola Adeleke administration's approved minimum wage of N75,558.24 since January 2025.