Nigeria: 753 Duplexes - Emefiele Pleads Not Guilty As Court Grants Ex-CBN Gov Bail

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, on Monday pleaded not guilty to alleged unlawful possession of an Abuja property containing 753 duplexes.

Emefiele pleaded not guilty to the eight-count charge which included fraud and forgery, filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Prosecution Counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, asked the court for an accelerated hearing of the matter, shortly after the accused pleased not guilty.

He also prayed the court to remand Emefiele in custody of a correctional centre.

In his response, Emefiele's lawyer, Mr Mathew Burkaa, SAN, informed the court that he had filed for the bail of the defendant on June 13, adding that since the prosecution did not file any counter affidavit, it is presumed that he was not opposed to the grant of the bail application.

He drew the court's attention to the fact that the defendant was already being tried by the prosecution in three other matters and this is the fourth, adding that Emefiele was granted bail in the three matters.

Delivering ruling, trial judge, Justice Yusuf Halilu held that bail is constitutional and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

Justice Halilu who observed that the highest offense in the land is treasonable felony, noted that the court had in several occasions admitted defendants to bail.

"I have seen the charge filed against the defendant. Although the defendant did not file counter, he however raised some concerns in some parts of the affidavit in support of the application and those issues are hereby struck out", the judge held.

In granting Emefiele bail, the judge also recognised that Emefiele did not jump the bail granted by Justice Maryanne Anenih and Justice Hamza Muazu

As part of conditions attached to the new bail, Justice Halilu noted that the defendant's travel documents already before Justice mauza be attached, provide two sureties who must own landed property within the jurisdiction of the court worth N2 billion naira.

The sureties in addition must sign an undertaking to always ensure Emefiele is in court during the trial and will be jailed if the defendant jumps bail or forfeit the property.

Responding, Burkaa prayed the court to release the defendant to the defense team for at least seven days to enable the defendant perfect his bail.

Oyedepo however objected, stating that it would amount to variation of the bail.

He claimed that the conditions of the bail were not something the defendant would find difficult to meet.

The judge however, ordered that Emefiele has till Wednesday to perfect the bail or be remanded in the Kuje Correctional Center, Abuja.

Meanwhile, the court fixed July 11 for commencement of trial.

Recall that a High Court of the FCT had last year ordered the forfeiture of the said property to the federal government over claim that the estate were proceeds of crime.

However, Emefiele had approached the court to challenge the forfeiture order of the court.