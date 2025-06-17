Africa: 'We're One Family' - Ghana's Adubea On Team Unity, Inspiration and Wafcon Goals

A key figure for the Black Queens, Princella Adubea is set to take part in another Women's Africa Cup of Nations with Ghana, this time as a leader within a squad that has come of age.

The striker reflects on her role as a mentor, the team's evolution, and the influence of head coach Kim Björkegren, as Ghana sets its sights on a long-awaited first continental title.

In an interview with CAFOnline.com, she speaks about the strength of the group, her mission to inspire young girls, and a promise: "to bring the trophy home."

With Ghana's Black Queens gearing up for the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, experienced striker Princella Adubea remains a central figure in the team's ambitions.

A veteran of past editions and a role model to younger players, Adubea brings a blend of maturity, experience and attacking flair to the squad.

In this exclusive interview with CAFOnline.com, she opens up about the evolution of the Black Queens, the impact of head coach Kim Björkegren, and her personal drive to bring glory to Ghana.

One for the walls - we're set in camp 🖼️ #ShineBlackQueens ✨#BringBackTheLove 💕 pic.twitter.com/tiO6PyuEkW-- Ghana Women National Teams 🇬🇭 (@GhanaWNT) April 3, 2025

She also discusses how the team has evolved into a united force, her role as a leader, and what representing the national team truly means to her.

Here's what she had to say ahead of the continental showpiece:

CAFOnline.com : You've been a part of this Black Queens setup for several years now. How does this current squad compare to previous ones you've played with?

Princella Adubea : First of all, thank you for this opportunity. I don't think the differences are that huge. In the previous squads, I was one of the youngest and had the chance to learn a lot from the experienced players. Now, I'm one of the oldest and the longest-serving, so I've taken on the responsibility of mentoring the younger ones, which I really enjoy. Ghana is blessed with a lot of female talent, and that remains consistent.

What has the experience of working under Coach Kim Björkegren been like, and how has his approach impacted your individual game?

It's been an amazing experience. He's very demanding, and I think that helps bring out the best in each player.

Ghana missed out on the last WAFCON. What does it mean to you personally to be back at the tournament representing your country?

WAFCON is the biggest women's football competition in Africa. It's always a great opportunity to play on such a huge stage, and I'm super excited to represent Ghana again.

You've played in different countries and environments. How do those experiences shape your mentality heading into a major competition like WAFCON?

It's always a great feeling to represent your country. Out of so many female footballers, to be chosen to play at such a big tournament is a huge honour. Women's football is loved by many, and we know a lot of people will be watching us.

Q5: What areas do you think the team has improved most in recent months?

I think the unity in the team has improved a lot. Most of us have been together for a while, and that helps make integration smoother when new players join.

Q6: The Black Queens have not won the WAFCON despite coming close several times. What gives you confidence that this squad can go all the way in Morocco?

I believe in my teammates and the work we've done in training. Our preparation, our coaches and our belief will push us forward.

As one of the more experienced players in the squad, how do you guide and support the younger talents coming through?

It's very important to lead by example through my work. I always make myself available to the younger ones in case they need support. We live together like a family, and sometimes it's hard to even tell who's new or old.

Which teams do you consider the toughest opponents Ghana could face at WAFCON 2025?

Every team at the AFCON has earned their place, so each game will be tough. But we have belief in ourselves and what we bring to the competition.

Can you share what goes through your mind when you wear the national team jersey and hear the Ghanaian anthem before a game?

I always want to give my best for the national team because I love Ghana and our fans are amazing. They deserve our very best.

What specific goals have you set for yourself during this tournament--both as an individual and as a team player?

I've set my mind to give my best so we can win the tournament. Whatever it takes to keep myself in top shape, I'm ready to do it.

How important is it for you and the team to inspire young girls across Ghana through your performances?

It's very important. When I check my social media, I see people who post about me and send encouraging messages. We definitely inspire many, especially the young ones who dream of playing for Ghana one day.

Finally, what's your message to Ghanaians ahead of WAFCON 2025 as you prepare to represent the nation once again on the continental stage?

My message is simple: keep supporting us, keep praying for us. We promise to give our best and bring the trophy home. Thank you.