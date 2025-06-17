Nigeria: Navy Destroys 5 Illegal Refining Sites, 50,000 Litres of Stolen Crude in Rivers

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS Pathfinder) have deactivated five illegal refining sites and 50,000 litres of stolen crude at Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Pathfinder, Commodore Cajethan Nnabuchi Aniaku, in a statement in Port Harcourt, stated that the illegal refining sites which were used for massive illegal bunkering activities in the area had 62 ovens, 21 reservoirs and 55 dugout pits containing approximately 50,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil, 83,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 20,000 litres of illegally refined kerosene.

He said the successful operation that led to the onslaught against oil theft and illegal bunkering activities was conducted on June 14, 2025, by NNS PATHFINDER's Tactical Riverine Assault Squadron Team.

"The NNS PATHFINDER's Tactical Riverine Assault Squadron Team, acting on credible intelligence, deployed personnel and assets to conduct anti-crude oil theft and illegal bunkering operations within the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni general area. During the operation, the team discovered a newly activated illegal refining site.

"Accordingly, the team identified and dismantled 5 illegal refining sites with 62 ovens, 21 reservoirs and 55 dugout pits containing approximately 50,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil, 83,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 20,000 litres of illegally refined kerosene.

"The products were handled in accordance with anti-crude oil theft procedures. No arrests were made as the perpetrators fled upon sighting the patrol team," he said.

Commodore Aniaku, however, restated that the Nigerian Navy under the leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, remains committed to combating crude oil theft and illegal bunkering activities, which pose significant threats to the nation's economy and energy security.