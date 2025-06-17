Nigeria: Govt Unveils Registration Portal for 2025 National Youth Confab

The federal government has formally launched the 2025 National Youth Conference registration portal, also known as Youth Confab 2025.

The unveiling was announced by the minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, in Abuja on Monday.

Olawande emphasised that under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the conference will be youth-led, inclusive, and non-partisan, aiming to bring together young Nigerians from every ward, community, state, and diaspora to unite and co-create the future of the nation.

He also stated that with over 70% of Nigeria's population under the age of 35, the country's future depends largely on the creativity, energy, and aspirations of its youth. He urged young people to move from protest to policy, from problems to solutions, and from challenges to progress.

The minister outlined a multi-level participatory structure for the Confab, including diaspora virtual engagements, consultations in all 360 federal constituencies, zonal consolidation meetings across the six geopolitical zones, and a national conference in Abuja.

He further announced six thematic pillars to guide deliberations: Governance and Political Participation; Economic Transformation and Job Creation; Education and Skills; Technology and Innovation; Climate Change and Energy Transition; and Social Inclusion and Security.

"The implementation of this process will be anchored on transparency, inclusivity, and innovation." He called on all young Nigerians, students, entrepreneurs, creatives, artisans, professionals, and the diaspora to visit the newly launched portal, register, and engage meaningfully.

Earlier, the National Planning Committee chairman for the Youth Confab 2025, Olubunmi Olusanya, also affirmed the federal government's commitment to harnessing young people's potential through structured dialogue.

He reiterated that the launch of the portal marks the beginning of a series of critical activities, including virtual consultations, submission of policy papers, constituency-level dialogues, and zonal consolidations, all culminating in a National Conference in Abuja.

Olusanya explained that the Youth Confab format was carefully designed to accommodate Nigeria's diverse youth population, with an emphasis on inclusion, respect, and equity.

He said 36,000 youths are expected to participate at the federal constituency level alone, while 370 delegates will attend the zonal meetings. Nigerian youth in the diaspora will also contribute their perspectives through online platforms, making it a truly global initiative.

The delegate selection process will be merit-based and transparent to ensure broad representation and legitimacy. To promote intergenerational dialogue, 90% of the participants will be youths aged 18 to 35, with the remaining 10% comprising older Nigerians. A 50:50 gender balance will be enforced, and special attention will be given to persons with disabilities and other marginalised groups.