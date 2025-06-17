Liberia: Dorley Omitted From Slavia Prague Preseason Squad Amid Transfer Speculation

Monrovia — Liberian international and national team captain Murphy Oscar Dorley has been left out of Slavia Prague's 25-man squad for pre-season training, raising speculation about his future at the Czech club.

The squad list, published Monday on the club's official website, includes senior players, youth prospects, and players returning from loan. Dorley's absence has raised questions among Liberian football fans and observers abroad, especially given his status as one of Liberia's most accomplished players in European football.

Meanwhile, two other Liberian players, Divine Teah and Emmanuel Fully, have been included in the pre-season squad. Fully, who made nine appearances for Slavia Prague B in the Czech second division last season, has earned his first senior team call-up.

Teah has rejoined the squad after returning from vacation and is expected to feature in preparations for Slavia's upcoming UEFA Champions League campaign.

FrontPage Africa Sports has learned from sources close to Dorley that multiple European clubs have expressed interest in signing the 26-year-old midfielder during the ongoing transfer window. Scouts and agents from Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, and England are reportedly monitoring his situation closely.

Two Bundesliga clubs and a Ligue 1 side are said to have made informal inquiries about his availability. Although no formal transfer request has been made public, Dorley's omission from the initial training squad is widely viewed as a signal that a potential move could be imminent.

In a short statement, Slavia Prague announced: "We are starting preparations for the 2025/26 season, in which we will introduce ourselves in the league phase of the Champions League. Twenty-five players, including youth and returning from hosting, will travel to the initial training session. Representatives will be connected later."

The club did not mention Dorley by name or provide any explanation for his absence. He is also not currently on international duty and was not listed among players expected to join the squad at a later date. His exclusion is made even more notable by the inclusion of two younger Liberian players, signaling a possible shift in the team's long-term plans.

Dorley's omission follows a sharp decline in his playing minutes during the second half of the 2024/25 season. Once a consistent starter known for his work ethic, sharp distribution, and leadership qualities, Dorley saw reduced involvement toward the end of the campaign. His role in the team has appeared to diminish in recent months, fueling speculation of internal changes at the club and a possible exit.

This is not the first time questions have surfaced regarding Dorley's future at Slavia. Despite previous seasons where he played a key role in the midfield, his standing within the squad seems to have shifted. At 26, Dorley is entering a crucial stage in his career, and his next move -- whether within the Czech Republic or to another European league -- could define his trajectory moving forward.

At home in Liberia, Dorley holds an esteemed position as captain of the national team, the Lone Star. His leadership and success in Europe have made him a role model for many young Liberian footballers. His uncertain club future may affect his international prospects if he does not secure regular playing time in the months ahead.