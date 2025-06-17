Liberia: 'Ligue 1 Has Always Been Better Than the Premier League' - Liberian Legend James Debbah Stirs Controversy

Monrovia — Former Liberian international and one of Africa's most gifted forwards of the 1990s, James Salinsa Debbah, has stirred debate across football circles by declaring that France's Ligue 1 has always been superior to the English Premier League in terms of technical and physical quality.

In a recent social media live video that quickly circulated among fans in Africa and Europe, Debbah argued that while the Premier League may dominate global screens, Ligue 1 quietly produces some of the most complete players in world football.

"The French Ligue has always been better than the English league. Many people will disagree with me, but that's a fact. Those who have played the game will understand what I'm talking about," Debbah said.

"The English league attracts many foreign players because it is the most commercialized and lucrative league in the world. However, when we discuss technical ability and strength, we should be talking about the French Ligue."

Debbah speaks from experience. In 1991, he joined AS Monaco and helped the team reach the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup final that same season. He later played for Olympique Lyonnais in 1992 and then OGC Nice, where he played a major role in helping the club win the 1996-97 Coupe de France. In 1998, he joined Paris Saint-Germain, wrapping up a career in France that spanned four top-tier clubs.

Debbah used the example of Arsène Wenger's Arsenal to further defend his view. "Why do you think so many coaches go to the French Ligue to scout for players? Take Arsenal, for instance. The players that made Arsenal relevant were 95% French legends like Henry, Pires, Vieira, and even Wiltord, among many others," he said.

Under Wenger, Arsenal rose to global prominence with a strong French core that included Thierry Henry, Robert Pires, Patrick Vieira, Sylvain Wiltord, and Emmanuel Petit. Wenger himself came from Monaco, where he had previously coached before joining Arsenal.

While the English Premier League is widely known for its global reach, fast pace, and high-profile players, Debbah argues that Ligue 1 quietly leads in areas that matter most in developing footballers: technical ability, tactical understanding, and physical strength.

"Those who only watch football on TV may not see what I'm saying. But ask any serious scout or manager; they know that France produces the most complete players," Debbah said.

He pointed to the careers of players like Zinedine Zidane, Didier Drogba, N'Golo Kanté, Karim Benzema, and Kylian Mbappé--products of the French football system--as evidence of Ligue 1's role in shaping elite talent.

Debbah's comments have drawn mixed reactions from football fans and pundits. Some argue that the Premier League's competition level and star power are unmatched. Others agree that France's track record of developing world-class players, especially from Africa, remains underappreciated.

Still, Debbah stands by his position. "Ligue 1 may not be as loud, but it's deeper. It has always been a goldmine for world football."

James Debbah's legacy as a trailblazer for Liberian football remains strong. A cousin of Ballon d'Or winner and former Liberian President George Weah, Debbah was central to Liberia's golden football generation. He played across Europe and Asia, but it was in France where his talent shone brightest.

His comments may be controversial, but with decades of international experience, Debbah has earned the right to share his views--and when he speaks, the football world pays attention. Whether Ligue 1 or the Premier League takes the crown remains a matter of debate. But for Debbah, the answer is already clear.