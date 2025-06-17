Liberia: Rebirth of a Dream

opinion

It was a moment that many had thought impossible. The loud cheers, the sea of white, and the chants of "Cassell! Cassell!" that echoed across Roberts International Airport(RIA) on that sunny afternoon were not just for a returning businessman -- they were for a man whose football dream had once inspired a generation and whose return now signaled the rebirth of that very dream. Tears rolling his cheeks.

Cassell Anthony Kuoh, once incarcerated in the United States, made a dramatic return to Liberia and to the game he had once revolutionized. Years after the collapse of FC Fassell -- the once-powerful Liberian "boys club" -- Kuoh's comeback has ignited a revival that few could have predicted.

A Club In Crisis

When Kuoh first left for the United States years ago, FC Fassell was on the verge of clinching its first national league title. The team, packed with homegrown talents and guided by an ambitious vision, had become the darling of Liberian football fans. But just when it seemed poised to ascend, a league protest derailed their campaign. The title slipped away, and not long after, Kuoh's legal troubles in the U.S. led to his imprisonment.

With its visionary owner behind bars, FC Fassell spiraled. Then president, Reginald Nagbe left the club after its relegation to the second. Then a string of leadership changes followed, including appointments of Rochelle Woodson and Civicus Barci-Giah as the club presidents.

But nothing could stop the team's decline and eventually relegation to the LFA third division League. Salaries went unpaid, players barely trained, and the vibrant energy that once surrounded the club vanished. FC Fassell, once a magnet for top Liberian talents, faded into obscurity -- its name almost forgotten in the corridors of the LFA.

The Turning Point: Kuoh's Return

But in football, as in life, every fall sets the stage for a comeback.

Kuoh's return from the U.S. was more than personal redemption; it was a declaration. Greeted by throngs of jubilant supporters at the airport, his arrival rekindled hope in a fan base long starved of success. Within months, he bought Kallon FC -- a struggling first division side battling relegation and deep in debt. Said Kuoh shortly after taking over the struggling FC Kallon-Liberia:

"Seven years of incarceration increased our passion and vision for football. All we thought about was how Liberia could develop in soccer."

In true Kuoh fashion, he cleared the club's debts, paying coaches and players alike. But he did not stop there.

The Resurrection of FC Fassell

With a bold decision, Kuoh renamed Kallon FC-Liberia to FC Fassell -- breathing life back into a brand that had once stood for ambition and excellence in Liberian football. The rebirth was not just in name.

Kuoh brought in experienced Liberian internationals like , Zah Krangar, Solomon Grimes and Tonia Tisdell. Others unveiled were physical trainer Diffaa Hassani El Jadidi of Morocco, Gambian goalie Ahmed Tijani Savage and Morocco's Mustafa Zarzif and Nawfal Chbada.

The reboot was technically necessary given Fassell, then FC Kallon-Liberia, survived relegation on the final day of the season.

Fassell signed Belgium coach Ivan Minvaert, who holds a UEFA Pro License, on a three-year contract to keep him at the club until 2027 and added some top local talents from his own youth academy and the league.

A Belgian coach was hired to steer the technical direction. The Soccer Missionaries flown to Egypt for an intensive preseason camp -- an unprecedented move in Liberian club football. Upon return, Fassell hosted a high-profile mini-tournament in Buchanan, featuring two international clubs, further signaling their ambitions and preparation for the 2024/2025 LFA national league.

From Relegation Battle to Championship Glory

Barely surviving relegation the previous season, FC Fassell's transformation under Kuoh was nothing short of miraculous. The club, rejuvenated and disciplined, stormed through the new LFA First Division season. With crisp passing, strategic football, and a winning mentality, they clinched the league title -- the club's first ever. For Kuoh, it was more than just lifting a trophy. It was vindication.

Infrastructure, Investment, and International Vision

At the heart of the rebirth is not just ambition -- but infrastructure. Kuoh announced plans to construct a $4.5 million multi-purpose stadium, with groundbreaking set for within eight months. The initial $650,000 investment is already in motion. The stadium, he noted, would serve as a symbol of opportunity for athletes across the country.

"This stadium will be a beacon of hope and progress. It represents our commitment to elevating sports in Liberia to international standards," Kuoh said.

But he is not working alone. In a landmark deal, Turkish Super Lig side Antalyaspor reaffirmed its partnership with FC Fassell, pledging cooperation in youth development, coaching exchanges, and marketing opportunities. "FC Fassell, one of our partner clubs in Africa, has won the championship in the Liberia League," the Turkish club noted proudly.

Beyond Football: A Heart for Humanity

Yet, Kuoh's renaissance is not confined to the pitch. In October 2024, he quietly settled the hospital bills for female goalkeeper Lorpu Forkap, who had undergone treatment at ELWA Hospital. "It is my prayer that all the players get back to full fitness," he said, reminding Liberians that true leadership extends beyond headlines.

As part of his humanitarian outreach, Kuoh extended critical support to mosques across Montserrado County during the 2024 observance of the holy month of Ramadan. The initiative, which benefited dozens of Islamic institutions, was part of a broader plan by the philanthropist to lay what he describes as "a foundation to cater to the needy."

"We are focusing on the religious community, hospitals, and other groups that sincerely need assistance. Our primary focus is to ensure we save lives," Kuoh stated.

Reaffirming his commitment to societal transformation, Kuoh reflected on his evolution from personal acts of kindness to institution-focused interventions.

"People say Cassell is a good man, but my good was done to individuals. This time around, I am trying to do good to the religious community, institutions, and things that will help the mass population," he said.

Kuoh Launched $25,000 Scholarship Initiative for Liberian Students Association in Rwanda (LIBSAR)

Kuoh unveiled a five-year, $25,000 scholarship initiative aimed at supporting Liberian students studying in Rwanda.

The program includes an annual $5,000 scholarship fund, designed to empower students facing financial challenges and promote educational advancement. In a demonstration of immediate support, Mr. Kuoh also donated $3,000 in cash to address urgent needs within the student community.

Further strengthening his commitment, he provided: Twenty pairs of football boots, two sets of football jerseys, twenty footballs and a direct tuition aid of $325

Kuoh emphasized his belief in the potential of Liberian youth and expressed his dedication to uplifting them through education and sports.

Gift to the Media: SWAL Headquarters in the Works

In a move that electrified Liberia's sports media landscape, Kuoh announced his intent to construct a new headquarters for the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL). The announcement, made during SWAL 38anniversary was met with applause and widespread commendation from SWAL's leadership.

"I would like to sit down with the leadership and help you build a headquarters," Kuoh declared, drawing emotional reactions from journalists in the packed hall.

The project, If executed as promised, is expected to be completed within twelve months, marking yet another tangible gesture of goodwill from the man who continues to merge philanthropy with public service aspirations.

2026 LFA Elections: 'A Message of Rescue and Renewal'

While his charitable ventures draw praise, it is Kuoh's intensifying ambition for the LFA presidency that is stirring political waves within the football community. On December 31, 2024, Kuoh confirmed his intention to run against incumbent Mustapha Raji, promising a complete overhaul of the country's football ecosystem.

"I am not contemplating going back as the VP of Operations. I am contemplating going back to the helm of Liberia's football. Liberians know they need someone like Cassell Kuoh to turn things around," he said.

Citing a litany of issues under the current administration, Kuoh took a swipe at the Raji-led LFA, accusing it of dragging the nation's most beloved sport into the shadows.

"Fellow football stakeholders and Liberians, I have come to you with a message of rescue and renewal of the beautiful game we all love."

Kuoh, who spent time in jail, said that even behind bars, his thoughts remained focused on how to uplift Liberian football. "My focus was, and has always been, on one agenda--improving our football to where it was during my days as VPO," he added.

CFS and the Battle to Unseat Raji

In a major development last year, Kuoh and Chris Geeplay Weah agreed to set aside personal differences and formed the Collaborating Football Stakeholders (CFS) on June 6, 2024. The group was birthed with the goal of uniting football stakeholders to challenge the Raji administration in the 2026 elections.

Although both men had presidential ambitions, they agreed that the preferred candidate would emerge through a democratic internal process. Eventually, Kuoh was endorsed as the group's nominee, becoming the first preferred presidential candidate of the coalition.

However, the partnership suffered a major setback when Weah, the president of Stages Queen FC, formally withdrew from the CFS on November 16, 2024, citing "careful reflection and consultation." In his parting remarks, Weah maintained his commitment to football development but opted for a different path. Kuoh accepted the decision respectfully and reiterated his desire to lead with inclusivity and vision.

A Symbol of Hope

Kuoh's journey -- from celebrated football executive, to prisoner, and now to championship-winning club owner -- mirrors the story of FC Fassell itself: once lost, now reborn. His return has not only restored a club but has also reawakened belief in what private investment, vision, and commitment can achieve in Liberian football.

As fans chant his name and the green, yellow and- black flag of FC Fassell flies proudly again in stadiums across the country, one thing is certain: the dream is no longer dead. It has been reborn -- with fire, with purpose, and with Cassell Kuoh at the helm.