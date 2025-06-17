Liberia: Boakai Suspends LTA Acting Chair

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has suspended Mr. Abdullah L. Kamara from his position as Acting Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), amid serious allegations of financial misconduct and corruption tied to his former role at TAMMA Corporation.

TAMMA Corporation is owned by Kamara while 231 Data Inc. is owned by Mr. Niahson K. Porte, a Liberian in the US.

The suspension follows a damning audit report from the General Auditing Commission (GAC), which uncovered significant financial irregularities during Kamara's tenure as Chief Executive Officer of TAMMA Corporation--an entity linked to a controversial digital literacy program.

President Boakai, in his official letter of suspension issued Monday, June 17, said the move was in line with his administration's pledge to uphold transparency and accountability. Kamara is suspended without pay pending the outcome of a full and independent investigation by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice.

"This administration will not tolerate any breach of public trust," the President emphasized. "We are committed to ensuring that all public officials are held to the highest standards of integrity."

The GAC audit, released in September 2024, detailed multiple violations of the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) Law, including unauthorized payments amounting to L$262,844,500 and US$450,000 and highlights a lack of accountability, including missing contracts and project documentation.

GAC audit revealed that TAMMA Corporation received L$178,500,000 and US$440,000 between July and August 2023, while 231 Data Incorporated received L$84,000,000 (approximately US$437,500) between November 7-15, 2023.

Kamara is also alleged to have overseen a US$2.6 million scam that undermined a national project intended to provide digital literacy training to over 10,000 Liberian youth. The funds reportedly vanished without any measurable progress on the initiative.

The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) investigation reveals that the financial scandal at LTA amounts to US$4,309,662.18 and L$432,164,269.20.

In an internal memo following his suspension late yesterday evening, Mr. Kamara confirmed the President's action:

"Please be informed that following consultation, His Excellency has suspended me until I can address the issues raised by LACC. Until an acting chair is designated, please direct communications meant for the chair to all commissioners and the legal counsel."

Reacting to the suspension, Anderson Miamen, Executive Director of the Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), sharply criticized the timing of the decision, calling it "long overdue" and undeserving of public applause.

"Wait, which audit report is the presidency using to suspend this man? Is it the same report released by GAC almost a year ago? If yes, is the President just seeing or hearing about the report?" Miamen asked.

He accused the presidency of attempting to present the suspension as a fresh response, despite months of civil society advocacy and repeated calls for action.

"Whatever the case is--old or new report--the presidency deserves no commendation for this action, as it is long overdue," he said.

"It is even sadder that the Office of the President would give the public the impression that the GAC audit report came up just yesterday or today. It is the very report we have been using to call on the President to suspend Mr. Kamara."

Miamen emphasized that the public must hold leaders to a higher standard and resist applauding delayed decisions prompted only after sustained public pressure.

"Long story short, this action is long overdue and deserves no credit from the public," he stated. "We should not pamper our leaders and hail them for taking long overdue actions, especially when there were multiple reminders and calls for said action."

Another civil society advocate, who also spoke to our reporter, said the suspension of Mr. Kamara could serve as a litmus test for President Boakai's commitment to fighting corruption and restoring public confidence in governance. However, critics like Miamen warn that symbolism must not replace decisive, timely action.

Civil society organizations and transparency advocates are now closely watching how swiftly the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission and the Ministry of Justice proceed with their investigation and whether the process will yield prosecutions, restitution, or further disciplinary actions.

As Liberia continues to grapple with governance and fiscal credibility, the case of Kamara is likely to remain in the national spotlight--not just for what it reveals about the past, but for what it signals about the present administration's will to confront corruption head-on.