West Africa: High-Level Ecowas Meeting Kicks-Off in Monrovia

Liberia is playing host to a high-level Joint Committee Meeting of the ECOWAS Parliament, bringing together delegates from across West Africa to address one of the region's most pressing challenges: youth unemployment. Themed "Assessing the Effectiveness of the ECOWAS Investment Policy as a Panacea for Addressing the Rising Levels of Unemployment in the Sub-Region," the five-day conference opened with a flurry of hopeful and strategic remarks from national and regional leaders.

In his opening address, Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe, Liberia's representative to the ECOWAS Parliament and host of the meeting, warmly welcomed delegates and emphasized Liberia's commitment to regional dialogue and progress. "Monrovia is not just the political and economic heart of Liberia--it is a symbol of freedom and African self-determination," Snowe stated. "As you engage in these deliberations, we trust the city's energy and our people's hospitality will inspire your work."

Senator Snowe hailed Liberia's recent election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council as a historic milestone. "This remarkable achievement is a testament to the leadership of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and the Foreign Affairs Ministry. It also reflects Africa's collective trust in Liberia," he declared.

Snowe stressed that the rising tide of youth unemployment poses a "social emergency" for the region, undermining peace and driving migration. He urged the Joint Committee to take full advantage of the platform to critically evaluate the ECOWAS Investment Policy (EIP) and offer practical reforms to spur private sector growth and generate sustainable jobs.

"We in Liberia feel the pain of unemployment deeply. But we also believe that through sound policies, targeted investments, and regional solidarity, we can reverse this narrative," he added.

President Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, echoed these sentiments, underscoring the urgency of regional collaboration in tackling economic disparities. "This theme touches the very core of our regional challenges. Youth unemployment in West Africa ranks among the highest globally. The ECOWAS Investment Policy offers a vital path toward inclusive growth--if we get it right," she stated.

Karnga-Lawrence noted that Liberia has been actively reforming its legal frameworks to attract both domestic and foreign investment. "Our legislative support is fully aligned with national efforts to reduce bureaucracy, increase transparency, and stimulate innovation."

She also took time to commend ECOWAS Parliament Speaker, Rt. Hon. Hadja Memounatou Ibrahima, for her leadership and her role in resolving Liberia's recent legislative impasse. "Your engagement was timely and a reflection of ECOWAS's foundational values: dialogue, mutual respect, and democratic consolidation," Senator Karnga-Lawrence said.

Co-chairing the Joint Committee, Hon. Alhagie Darbo, emphasized that the EIP must now move beyond policy aspirations to tangible impacts on the lives of citizens. "This is not just about investment attraction. It is about using the ECOWAS Investment Policy to produce real jobs, reduce poverty, and promote inclusive development," Darbo stated.

Darbo urged his fellow parliamentarians to ensure that the implementation of the EIP aligns with national priorities and regional integration goals. "We must ensure that our investment climate is competitive, inclusive, and empowering--especially for youth, women, and small businesses."

According to the meeting's concept note, West Africa continues to battle alarmingly high youth unemployment despite its wealth of natural resources and entrepreneurial spirit. The gathering in Monrovia aims to analyze how effectively the EIP is addressing this issue, while exploring reforms to enhance its impact.

The meeting brings together key stakeholders including the ECOWAS Commission, ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), policy experts, and national delegates. It is expected to produce a set of recommendations that will guide legislative and policy action within ECOWAS member states.

In closing, Senator Snowe and other speakers urged delegates to not only focus on the technical aspects of investment policy but to also enjoy Liberia's culture, history, and hospitality. "You are not strangers--you are our guests. And here in Monrovia, we hope you find inspiration and unity as you lay the groundwork for a better, more prosperous West Africa," Snowe said.

The Joint Committee Meeting is set to continue with technical sessions, stakeholder consultations, and a site visit aimed at highlighting investment opportunities in Liberia. Organizers hope that by the end of the conference, a clear and coordinated pathway will emerge for transforming investment into inclusive economic growth and meaningful employment across the ECOWAS sub-region.