Liberia: LTA Hosts Liberia's First-Ever Digitech Expo

Monrovia — History was made on June 13, 2025, as Liberia marked a major digital milestone with the successful hosting of its first-ever DigiTech Expo, organized by the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Monrovia.

The groundbreaking event, held under the theme "Showcasing Liberia's Digital Future: Advancing Innovation & Digital Inclusion," brought together innovators, entrepreneurs, government officials, and tech enthusiasts from across the country to celebrate and accelerate the nation's digital transformation.

One of the highlights of the expo was the announcement of the winner of LTA's national Artificial Intelligence (AI) App Challenge. The Dahtor Team emerged victorious for developing an all-in-one, AI-powered platform designed to revolutionize access to government services in Liberia. The innovative app allows users to apply for passports, driver's licenses, and national identification cards in one seamless and secure digital space--marking a significant step toward streamlined public service delivery.

The LTA noted that the Dahtor App stood out for its innovation, scalability, and potential to transform service access for citizens nationwide. The judges praised its "smart design, simplicity, and security." As first-place winners, the team received a $10,000 cash prize. Second and third-place winners received $5,000 and $3,000, respectively.

Speaking at the close of the Expo, LTA Acting Chairperson Abdullah L. Kamara delivered impassioned remarks that reflected the significance of the occasion. "Today marks more than just an expo--it marks a turning point in our national story," Kamara said. "The DigiTech Expo 2025 is a clear signal that Liberia is not only ready to embrace the digital future, we are already living it. Innovation is no longer a distant dream--it's our new language, and it's being written by Liberians."

The success of the event signaled a new era of technological innovation and digital inclusion in Liberia, with the LTA reaffirming its commitment to supporting local talent and building a robust digital ecosystem.