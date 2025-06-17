Liberia: Sen. Moye Urges Investment in Disease Surveillance and Immunization to Improve Liberia's Health System

Kakata, Margibi County — Bong County Senator Prince Moye has called on the Liberian government to increase investment in disease surveillance and immunization programs as part of efforts to strengthen the country's health system.

Speaking as keynote speaker at the induction ceremony of newly elected officials of the Liberia Nurses Association in Kakata, Senator Moye said Liberia's health sector continues to face major challenges, including a shortage of trained health workers and inadequate preventive services.

He emphasized the need for the government to focus more on preventive healthcare to tackle widespread diseases such as malaria, typhoid, tuberculosis, hepatitis, and HIV, which he said continue to burden the system.

Quoting the World Health Organization, Moye noted that Liberia has one of the highest maternal mortality rates globally, with approximately 628 deaths per 100,000 live births.

Despite some recent progress, including the establishment of dialysis and eye centers at JFK Medical Center, installation of modern x-ray machines, and procurement of medical equipment, Sen. Moye said more work remains to be done.

"Even amid scarce resources, the government remains committed to meeting the health needs of the Liberian people," he said.

Sen. Moye praised nurses for their frontline role in delivering healthcare across the country and called them the "lifeline" of Liberia's health sector. He urged them to maintain professionalism and advocate for better policies that improve the healthcare system for both Liberians and foreign residents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Health Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"You are the ones people meet first at hospitals and clinics," Moye said. "Your compassion and attitude can restore hope to a patient and ensure they receive proper care."

He encouraged the leadership of the Nurses Association to engage policymakers constructively and seek sustainable solutions to the challenges facing the profession, rather than resorting to actions that could damage the group's credibility or put patients at risk.

Sen. Moye also called on nurses to champion health policy reforms, improve standards in their workplaces, and maintain high ethical practices.

He acknowledged the government's ongoing efforts to improve the health sector, including the enrollment of voluntary health workers on payroll, delivery of medical supplies, construction and rehabilitation of healthcare facilities, and expansion of access to essential services in rural areas.

He added that improvements in sanitation, electricity distribution, road construction, and support to local farmers are signs of broader development under the current administration.

Senator Moye then urged all Liberians to support the government's development agenda and work together to ensure better health outcomes nationwide.

"We will continue to support the Liberia Nurses Association in its efforts to improve safety and ensure quality healthcare services," he said.