Liberia: Rover Ladies FC Secure 2-0 Win, Eye Promotion to Upper League

Sanniquellie — Rover Ladies FC defeated Jerry FC 2-0 on Match-Day Eight of the 2024/2025 Nimba County Sub-Association Lower Women's Football League at St. Mary's Field.

The win moves Rover Ladies into third place with 17 points, level with league leaders Dolekeh FC but ahead on goal difference. The result strengthens the team's push for promotion to Liberia's top-tier women's league.

Mercy Jarvan scored her first goal in seven games, breaking her scoring drought. Okere Chizie Scholar added the second goal, her 10th of the season, placing her among the top scorers in the league. Goalkeeper Anale Kalu kept a clean sheet, helping the team maintain the best defensive record in the league.

Club president Rochell Woodson praised the team's performance and reiterated the club's goal of earning promotion.

"This is the result of hard work and faith," Woodson said. "We're not just here to participate; we're here to dominate. This team will play in the upper league."

Head coach Robertson Warner welcomed the win but urged focus. "The league is not over. We have to take it one game at a time," Warner said.

Fans in Sanniquellie showed strong support, chanting for the team's promotion. With only a few games remaining, Rover Ladies FC is in a strong position as they compete with Nimba Girls FC for a spot in the upper league.