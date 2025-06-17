Liberia: Joseph Melto Quiah Makes Professional Club Debut for Toronto FC II in Win Over Inter Miami Cf II

16 June 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker |

Monrovia — Joseph Melto Quiah made his professional club debut for Toronto FC II on Friday night in a 2-0 win over Inter Miami CF II.

The 21-year-old Liberian forward came on as a second-half substitute and delivered a composed performance. Quiah was selected in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft in December and has been training with Toronto FC II, which competes in the MLS NEXT Pro league.

"This is a moment I've been waiting for," Quiah said after the match. "Representing Liberia is always an honor, but playing my first professional club game in America is a different kind of joy. I want to keep working hard and take every opportunity."

Born in Monrovia, Quiah began his football journey in Liberia before moving to the United States, where he played collegiate soccer for the University of Maryland. His performances there led to his selection by Toronto FC in the draft.

Although he made his international debut for Liberia in 2023, this match marked his first at the professional club level.

His rise from local football in Monrovia to professional soccer in North America has inspired many young Liberians and renewed calls for more investment in youth football development back home.

