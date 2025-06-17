East Africa: Liberia's Civil Society Demands Fiscal Reform and Climate Justice Ahead of Global Finance Summit

As Liberia prepares for the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, a vital United Nations-led global summit focused on mobilizing resources to fund sustainable development, later this year, civil society leaders has mounted a bold challenge to the status quo -- demanding transparency, tax justice, and climate-conscious reforms from government as foreign aid is slashed and public debt has reached concerning levels.

Liberian activists warned the country's voice at the Summit, scheduled for June 30 to July 3, must reflect urgent local realities including growing poverty in rural areas, corruption and mismanagement of resources wealth, poor education and healthcare systems and the growing impacts of climate change.

"This dialogue is not just a one-time event -- it's the beginning of a movement that challenges power and demands transformation," said Elizabeth Dato Gbah-Johnson, country director of ActionAid Liberia, the local branch of the international NGO dedicated to empowering communities. "Aid is collapsing. Debt is rising. But we refuse to sit on the sidelines while our people suffer. This is a moment to reject austerity, resist illicit financial flows, and reclaim our future. And even if we're not in the room, our demands will be."

On June 13 in Monrovia, ActionAid Liberia convened a national dialogue bringing together representatives from 42 civil society groups -- including youth movements, feminist networks, disability rights organizations, and trade unions -- to chart a new path for economic and social reform.

"We're the generation living with the consequences of economic injustice and climate collapse," said Abdullah Bility, vice president of International Affairs at the Federation of Liberian Youth. "Young people are not waiting on the sidelines; we're ready to lead."

The dialogue is part of a coordinated global campaign across 17 countries spearheaded by ActionAid International. In Liberia, civil society leaders outlined three major priorities: climate and extractives sector reform, debt relief and tax justice, and gender-responsive public services.

Experts say the urgency is real. Liberia is grappling with a fiscal squeeze worsened by recent cuts in foreign assistance. The Liberian Ministry of Finance and international aid watchdogs report that the suspension of USAID-funded programs -- including those covering HIV/AIDS, malaria, and education -- have cost the country more than $150 million in support. An investigation by FrontPage Africa/New Narratives found that many local NGOs have laid off workers or shut down entirely, while services for some vulnerable populations have slowed.

Meanwhile, debt servicing now exceeds national spending on health and education combined. A 2024 ActionAid Liberia study found that although extractive industries account for over half of Liberia's GDP, they contribute just 16 percent of domestic revenue -- a gap fueled by tax incentives, opaque contracts, and weak regulatory oversight. These fiscal shortfalls disproportionately harm women and girls, according to ActionAid's Stretched Thin report, which links austerity measures to rising poverty and gender-based inequality.

Fenny Taylor-Diggs, project manager at Medica Liberia, raised concerns about gender-based violence (GBV) programming. According to internal assessments, 83 percent of Liberia's GBV budget is consumed by salaries and other recurrent costs leaving little for community outreach, prevention, or survivor support.

For many organizations, these conversations are not simply about shaping policy, they are about survival. Tonieh Wiles, executive director of Women Entrepreneurs and Environment Links and a representative of the Liberia Feminist Forum, said the time for passive engagement is over.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines East Africa Liberia Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Global financing is a human rights issue," Wiles said. "This time, we will keep the government's feet to the fire -- and also hold ourselves accountable, because it starts with understanding the issues and being able to advocate for them."

The coalition plans to present its policy recommendations to government officials on Tuesday, June 17, ahead of the international summit. While it remains to be seen how those proposals will shape Liberia's official position, civil society leaders say they will not be left behind.

"Let this be the last generation burdened by neoliberalism and left behind by international systems built on injustice," said Gbah-Johnson.

This story was a collaboration with New Narratives. Funding was provided by the American Jewish World Service. The donor had no say in the story's content.