Liberia: Maryland County Launches First-Ever Audit of Schools to Boost Transparency and Accountability

Harper, Maryland — Maryland County's education sector is poised for a significant shift toward accountability, as County Education Officer (CEO) Larry Nimely has announced the launch of the first-ever audit of all 179 functional schools in the county.

According to CEO Nimely, the initiative aims to ensure greater transparency in how funds generated at the school level are collected, managed, and utilized.

He revealed that a professional auditor, recently deployed by the Ministry of Education, will lead the process--a first in Maryland County's educational history. "We are pleased to welcome an auditor assigned by the Ministry of Education," Nimely said. "This is a critical step toward greater accountability both within our local office and in the schools. Previously, we were responsible for both collecting and auditing funds, which created a conflict and limited transparency. This new structure will help us correct that."

Nimely emphasized that while operational funds have been consistently provided by the Ministry and its partners over the years, previous leadership failed to produce adequate financial reports. He said this must change to align with professional standards and ensure continued donor confidence.

"To continue benefiting from donor support and to uphold professional standards, we must be accountable at all levels," he stressed. "This audit is a timely and essential measure."

The audit has already received widespread support from local school leaders. Emmanuel Dennis, Principal of Harper Demonstration Elementary and Junior High School, welcomed the move, calling it a long-overdue intervention.

"We've long called for proper financial oversight," Dennis said. "But many of us were afraid to speak up due to fear of reprisals. Imagine handing over nearly all your school's income and still operating in poor conditions. This audit gives us hope for change."

He urged the newly assigned auditor to conduct the process with thoroughness and impartiality, ensuring that every school's financial records are properly reviewed.

The Ministry of Education's broader decision to assign auditors to local education offices is being hailed as a major reform, not only in Maryland County but across Liberia.

Teachers, school administrators, and community stakeholders hope the increased oversight will lead to better resource management, improved learning environments, and renewed public trust in the education system.